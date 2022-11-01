Bears record best lap in 14 years







Stephen Woo Images Junior Cristina Ochoa equaled a Cal record by shooting 6-under par on Monday.

Ochoa equals program record at 6 under Par

KAILUA-KONA, HI The Cal Women’s Golf Team Recorded Its Best Round in 14 Years and Junior Christina Ochoa equaled a 6-under-par program record on the first day of Monday’s Pac-12 Preview at Nanea Golf Club. The Bears shot 9-under as a team on Monday, their best score since setting a program record of 15-under par on September 8, 2008 at the Ptarmigan Fall Classic in Colorado State. “We’ve really worked on being patient so you’re ready to go when things start to roll in the right direction,” Cal head coach. Nancy McDaniel said. “We’ve talked a lot about being more factual and less emotional with our shots so we can adapt and make things happen when we need to.” Ochoa mapped a 67 on the 6,449-meter par-73 course on the Big Island in Hawaii, taking third in the 60-player field. She had a bogey-free round and birdied each of her last two holes. Ochoa’s score matches the 6-under par previously set by Joanne Lee (2010), Alice Jeong (2014) and Cindy Oh (2018). “Cristina has a really good mental game. When her swing and mental game come together, this is what we get to see,” McDaniel said. sophomore Jieming Yang also registered a career-best round with a 3-under par and is tied for ninth. sophomore Kaylyn Noho a transfer from Cal Poly, who was the Big West player of the year last season as a freshman, made her Cal debut on Monday, shooting 1-under par to equalize for 17e en route to Tuesday’s second round. Noh made two birdies from her last three holes. No. 22 Arizona State leads the tournament with 17 under par. Cal is three strokes behind No. 13 Arizona for third place and four shots behind No. 1 Stanford for second place. “We’re really going to get carried away with this. We know we can do it,” said McDaniel. “We’re going to try to keep doing what we’re doing in terms of process, not score. The process is what we’re working on with every shot here.” The Bears tee off for Tuesday’s second round at 10:30 a.m. PT.

