Morgan Takes Co-Offensive MVP, Three Other All-Conference Team Places





After a great year on the field, Maddie Morgan earned Big SkyCo-Offensive MVP announced by conference today (October 31). Morgan also earned the Co-Golden Boot Award after recording 10 points in Big Sky matches. The junior shared both awards with Weber State’s Morgan Furmaniak. The awards piled up for Morgan this season, as she was also selected to the All-Conference First Team. Morgan scored four goals in conference games and provided two assists. She is second in the conference in goals scored behind Furmaniak and third in assists with eight other players. The Kennewick, Wash. native came third in conference matches with a total of 21 shots and fourth with eight shots on target. Morgan has scored a total of five goals this season, with two match winners and four assists. She had 38 total shots on the season. Joining Morgan in the All-Conference First Team is junior Madison Kem . The junior has scored three goals this season, two of them via penalties. Kem made 15 shots, eight of which went on target. She started all 18 games for Eastern this season. This will be Kem’s fourth consecutive first-team selection and her fifth overall postseason award. She also earned Newcomer of Year in 2019. Mya Elder-Hammond’s steady defensive effort all season earned her an All-Conference Second Team roster. Elder-Hammond was the all-rounder for the Eagles, starting all 18 games and playing 1603 minutes of the team’s 1620 minutes total for the season. The senior scored her fourth goal against Louisiana (9/11) and had two assists. She finished with 14 shots and eight shots on target. Elder-Hammond was also named to the All-Conference second team in 2019. She also received an All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2021. With Elder-Hammond’s leadership on the backline, Eastern kept opponents off the scoreboard four times, resulting in three wins and a draw. Grace Terrill earned a commendation for all conferences after adding another dangerous weapon to Eastern’s attack. Terrill started all 18 games for the Eagles and scored one goal, along with two assists. The sophomore was aggressive, good for 18 shots and put seven on the net. Her goal against Louisiana helped Eastern to a 4-1 win in the game. Full price list Big Sky individual winners 2022

Co-Offensive MVP: Maddie Morgan Eastern Washington/Morgan Furmaniak, Weber State

Defensive MVP:Aubrey Goodwill, State of Sacramento

Goalkeeper of the Year:Kira Witte, Idaho

Co-Gold Boot: Maddie Morgan Eastern Washington/Morgan Furmaniak, Weber State%

Newcomer of the year:Kira Witte, Idaho

Coach of the Year:Alan Berrios, Northern Arizona % – Each completed conference game with 10 points Big Sky Soccer All-Conference 1st Team GK: Kira Witte, Idaho

D: Aubrey Goodwill, State of Sacramento*

D: Logan Maszton, Northern Arizona

D: Cassidy Ecker, Idaho

D: Abby Donathan, Northern Arizona

MF: Maddie Shafer, Northern Arizona

MV: Madison Kem Eastern Washington

MF: Savannah Foster, Idaho

MV: Yira Yoggerst, Weber State

F: Morgan Furmaniac, Weber State*

F: Maddie Morgan Eastern Washington

V: Delaney Lou Schorr, Montana

F: Jasmyne Dunn, State of Sacramento * – Unanimous selection first team

Four attackers in the 1st team due to a draw Big Sky Soccer All-Conference 2nd Team GK: Trinity Corcoran, Northern Arizona

D: Ava Samuelson, Montana

D: Allie Larsen, Montana

D: Mya Elder Hammond Eastern Washington

D: Alyssa Peters, Idaho

D: Rachel Second, Weber State

MV: Abigail Lopez, State of Sacramento

MV: Margo Schoesler, Idaho

MF: Jayd Sprague, Idaho

MV: Brynlee Meyerhoffer, Weber State

F: Raniyah Burton, Portland State

F: Danna Restom, State of Sacramento Five defenders on the 2ndteam due to a draw Big Sky Soccer Honorable Mention Team GK: Mekell Moss, Weber State

D: Rebekah Reyes, Idaho

D: Rylie Curran, Northern Arizona

D:Lucy Hart, Northern Colorado

D: Hailey Green, Portland State

MF: Melina Faris, Northern Colorado

MV: Grace Terrill Eastern Washington

MF: One Walters, Montana

MF: Josie Novak, Northern Arizona

F: Maddy Lasher, Idaho

Q: Allison Veloz, Northern Arizona

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goeags.com/news/2022/10/31/womens-soccer-morgan-earns-co-offensive-mvp-three-other-place-on-all-conference-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos