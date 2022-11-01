Sports
Angry Andy Murray SLAPS his own performance as ‘unacceptable’ in shock defeat to Gilles Simon
When Andy Murray starts to question his own work ethic, you know something is going wrong.
Regardless, a complete, almost monastic devotion to his craft is etched deep into his career. It has allowed him to go where no player has ever gone when playing with a big lump of metal in the hip.
But in the wake of Monday night’s sobering defeat at the Paris Masters to 37-year-old Frenchman Gilles Simon – who is about to retire – a dejected Murray berated himself in unprecedented terms, admitting he didn’t have enough hours. had spent in the gym.
His problem against Simon was the return of cramp problems midway through the second set, in which he took a 6-4 5-3 lead and lost 6-3 in the decider.
Andy Murray was defeated in three sets by Gilles Simon at the Paris Masters on Monday
Simon, 37, is about to retire but fought back from a set and a break to beat Murray
“Having that after a set and a half on an indoor track where it’s not particularly hot is not really unacceptable,” he said. There’s no guarantee I’ll win that match, but when you lose matches, and it feels like it’s your physicality, it’s really, really disappointing.
“It has nothing to do with my hip. I think the reality is that I have to work harder. Of course there are certain things that I can and cannot do these days, I have to be a little more careful with some of the workouts I do.
“But I can definitely do more than what I’ve done and push myself harder than what I’ve done recently. What I’m trying to do is extremely difficult. I have to do exceptional things to still be able to compete.
“If I’m being very honest, I don’t think that’s necessarily happened in the last four or five months, as the problem sort of started in Newport, Washington time (immediately after Wimbledon),” he said, adding later that he since New York had barely done two good gym sessions.
Murray looked on track to secure his second lap place before crashing
“Normally I would spend more time training and more time, you know, training blocks in hot climates and that sort of thing. So it’s something I need to look into.”
Six years ago, this week at the same location of Bercy in eastern Paris, Murray won the title to become number one in the world. What got worse on Monday night was the disrespect from a raucous crowd, who supported the departing Simon with constant shouts at Murray’s serve and applause for his double faults.
It was painful to see this outstanding warrior-athlete in a diminished state, rushing between points and waving as hopeful as anticipation. In an individual sport, the future is the individual’s choice, but even one with his extraordinary levels of gory determination has to wonder if it’s all worth it.
The Frenchman fought back in front of a home crowd to stun a visibly frustrated Murray
Still, slumped in a stadium hallway late on Halloween night, he stated in a relentless interview that he’s already scheduled an off-season penalty to try and straighten things out and give himself the best chance next year. He stated that cramps had haunted him to a greater or lesser extent for four months.
“Maybe one of the mistakes I made was like playing Newport (Rhode Island, after Wimbledon). I could have done a training block there to get into the heat and better prepare for the summer,” he said. “You know, I haven’t really done much since the US Open, physically in the gym or something, very, very little.
“I’m probably conditioned to tennis in some way because my body responds well to the games. I know I’ll wake up tomorrow, and I’ll feel good. But from an endurance perspective, that’s something I’m a little proud of, being there until the end of the games.
A dejected and furious Murray leaves court after his defeat by Simon in the French capital
“I’m on top of all hydration and food, so I don’t feel like that’s the problem now. I’ll have to push myself harder than I do now because it happens most weeks.”
To that end, Murray returns home and then plans a three-week trip to Florida to work with mentor Ivan Lendl. He will then return to the UK for the pre-Christmas Battle of the British in Aberdeen, prior to his departure to Australia.
Since his hip problems started in 2017, this was his best season in terms of wins, with 26 enough to put him back in the top 50 in the world. The reality is, at age 35, you’re wondering how many more seasons there will be for the double Wimbledon champion.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-11377233/Angry-Andy-Murray-SLAMS-performance-unacceptable-shock-defeat-Gilles-Simon.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Angry Andy Murray SLAPS his own performance as ‘unacceptable’ in shock defeat to Gilles Simon
- Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Wears Spooky Halloween Costume : Climate Change : NPR
- What Twitter’s plan to charge $8 a month for verification means
- Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal
- UK manufacturing production faces deep recession as stagnation | manufacturing sector
- A rare copy of the US Constitution is up for auctionExBulletin
- Morgan Takes Co-Offensive MVP, Three Other All-Conference Team Places
- 18 dresses to buy this month
- Microsoft Discloses Fixed Azure Cosmos DB RCE Flaw
- National Inter-Railway TT tournament now underway at Railgaon in Prayagraj
- Trio of flashes in top ten after Hurricane Invitational opening day
- Europe is seeing its warmest weather on record so late in the year