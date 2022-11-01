Angry Andy Murray SLAPS his own performance as ‘unacceptable’ in shock defeat to Gilles Simon

When Andy Murray starts to question his own work ethic, you know something is going wrong.

Regardless, a complete, almost monastic devotion to his craft is etched deep into his career. It has allowed him to go where no player has ever gone when playing with a big lump of metal in the hip.

But in the wake of Monday night’s sobering defeat at the Paris Masters to 37-year-old Frenchman Gilles Simon – who is about to retire – a dejected Murray berated himself in unprecedented terms, admitting he didn’t have enough hours. had spent in the gym.

His problem against Simon was the return of cramp problems midway through the second set, in which he took a 6-4 5-3 lead and lost 6-3 in the decider.

Andy Murray was defeated in three sets by Gilles Simon at the Paris Masters on Monday

Simon, 37, is about to retire but fought back from a set and a break to beat Murray

“Having that after a set and a half on an indoor track where it’s not particularly hot is not really unacceptable,” he said. There’s no guarantee I’ll win that match, but when you lose matches, and it feels like it’s your physicality, it’s really, really disappointing.

“It has nothing to do with my hip. I think the reality is that I have to work harder. Of course there are certain things that I can and cannot do these days, I have to be a little more careful with some of the workouts I do.

“But I can definitely do more than what I’ve done and push myself harder than what I’ve done recently. What I’m trying to do is extremely difficult. I have to do exceptional things to still be able to compete.

“If I’m being very honest, I don’t think that’s necessarily happened in the last four or five months, as the problem sort of started in Newport, Washington time (immediately after Wimbledon),” he said, adding later that he since New York had barely done two good gym sessions.

Murray looked on track to secure his second lap place before crashing

“Normally I would spend more time training and more time, you know, training blocks in hot climates and that sort of thing. So it’s something I need to look into.”

Six years ago, this week at the same location of Bercy in eastern Paris, Murray won the title to become number one in the world. What got worse on Monday night was the disrespect from a raucous crowd, who supported the departing Simon with constant shouts at Murray’s serve and applause for his double faults.

It was painful to see this outstanding warrior-athlete in a diminished state, rushing between points and waving as hopeful as anticipation. In an individual sport, the future is the individual’s choice, but even one with his extraordinary levels of gory determination has to wonder if it’s all worth it.

The Frenchman fought back in front of a home crowd to stun a visibly frustrated Murray

Still, slumped in a stadium hallway late on Halloween night, he stated in a relentless interview that he’s already scheduled an off-season penalty to try and straighten things out and give himself the best chance next year. He stated that cramps had haunted him to a greater or lesser extent for four months.

“Maybe one of the mistakes I made was like playing Newport (Rhode Island, after Wimbledon). I could have done a training block there to get into the heat and better prepare for the summer,” he said. “You know, I haven’t really done much since the US Open, physically in the gym or something, very, very little.

“I’m probably conditioned to tennis in some way because my body responds well to the games. I know I’ll wake up tomorrow, and I’ll feel good. But from an endurance perspective, that’s something I’m a little proud of, being there until the end of the games.

A dejected and furious Murray leaves court after his defeat by Simon in the French capital

“I’m on top of all hydration and food, so I don’t feel like that’s the problem now. I’ll have to push myself harder than I do now because it happens most weeks.”

To that end, Murray returns home and then plans a three-week trip to Florida to work with mentor Ivan Lendl. He will then return to the UK for the pre-Christmas Battle of the British in Aberdeen, prior to his departure to Australia.

Since his hip problems started in 2017, this was his best season in terms of wins, with 26 enough to put him back in the top 50 in the world. The reality is, at age 35, you’re wondering how many more seasons there will be for the double Wimbledon champion.