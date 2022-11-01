Sports
Washington Gymnastics Announces 2023 Schedule
SEATTLE Gymnastics Head Coach in Washington Jen Llewellyn has announced the Huskies’ meeting schedule for 2023.
The program includes four double encounters at the Alaska Airlines Arena and a preseason showcase for the Dawgs in early December.
Coach Llewellyn is very excited for the upcoming league season, especially as this year’s schedule is unique to the program.
“We’ll be on the podium three times in the regular season before tackling Pac-12s,” Llewellyn said. “Having this experience will be great for our group before we move into the post season.
“We’re also traveling to a few places we’ve never been before. This schedule will be great exposure to non-conference teams in the Big Ten and SEC that will help us prepare to deliver our best at the end of the year. to be. “
The 2023 team has dubbed itself the “Divine 49” this year, as the squad is the 49th team in the history of the UW gymnastics program.
Washington will showcase its GymDawg team for 2023 on December 6 with the “Meet the GymDawgs” event at the Alaska Airlines Arena at 6 p.m. will compete against UCLA, Minnesota and Boise State.
The 2023 team will host its first home game against UCLA on January 21 at 2 p.m.
The Huskies travel to Utah on Jan. 28 before returning home to host the Beavers for a double meet with Oregon State on Feb. 4 at 1:00 p.m.
Washington makes a quick turnaround as they travel to Arizona on February 10 and Stanford on February 13. A week later, the Huskies will face the Stanford Cardinal again on February 20.
The Huskies will then take on opponents LSU, Cal and George Washington on Friday, March 3 in Baton Rouge during the P&G Classic.
Next up is a quad meeting at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas on Sunday, March 12, hosted by Texas Woman’s, Florida and NC State.
This season, the Pac-12 Championships will be held on March 18 at the Maverik Center in West Valley, Utah. The NCAA Regionals action will take place from March 29 to April 1 on college campuses in Denver, Colorado, Norman, Oklahoma, Los Angeles, California, and Pittsburgh, Pa.
NCAA Championships will be held April 13-15 at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Returning to the GymDawgs are fifth year seniors Amara Cunningham and Brenna Brookstogether with seniors Morgan Bowles, Kennedy Davisand graduate A Weiss.
Cunningham is not only anticipating her senior year in a UW leotard with enthusiasm, but can share the stage with so many new faces.
“I’m super excited for this season and just got seven new additions to the team,” Cunningham said. “Between the freshman and the transfer (Hadley) we will see some new routines that will not only strengthen our lineups but push us all to get better every day.
Team cohesion, along with the collective goal to succeed this season, are both points where the GymDawgs will continue to improve as the season progresses.
“As a team I know we will continue to build on the progress and records we broke last season and come out as a top 20 team,” Cunningham said. “Our team chemistry is also great and allows us to perform exactly as we want.”
Washington welcomes seven newcomers this year, including a graduate assignment Hadley Roberts.
The freshman class includes: Emily Innes, Caitlin McWilliams, Do Nguyen, Olivia Oppegard, Emma Schradyand Lilly Tubbs.
Coach Llewellyn is looking forward to getting this group of new GymDawgs into the facility, especially with the quality of competition they will face this year.
“We have a pretty big group of underclassman this year and a lot of new faces,” Llewellyn said. “Getting them early will be as beneficial to their growth as GymDawg. I’m so excited to see our growth this year.”
Being Returning to Washington Ashley BlumBowles, Brooks, Cunningham, Davis, Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Deiah Moody, lana navarro, Taylor RussellWeiss, and Gabi Wickman.
Beginning December 6, be sure to come see your 2023 GymDawgs at the Meet the GymDawgs event at Alaska Airlines Arena at 6:00 PM
Themes for each home meeting and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
Click here to view the full program for 2023.
For more information about the UW gymnastics team, follow @UWgymnastics on Twitter and Instagram. For video content, watch the new UW gymnastics TikTok @uwgymnastics.
