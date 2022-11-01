Sports
High hopes for Meghalaya karatekas, paddlers at 2nd Olympics in Northeast 2022
Shillong, November 1: Meghalaya has great hopes of winning several medals in the karate and table tennis events at the upcoming 2nd Olympic Games in Northeast 2022, which will officially start on November 10.
Karate is one of the most recognizable and popular forms of martial arts in the world and Meghalaya has had countless success stories over the years, both at home and abroad.
Under the watchful eye of sensei Donboklang Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s team of karatekas has been training together for the past two months, with the many school and university students balancing their training with practice.
Donboklang, the competition manager for karate at the Games, said that the participants will be 17 years and older, with the aim of including teenagers who can prepare and grow Northeast karate for the future.
The Meghalaya squad consists of 28 karatekas, who will participate in both kata (form and movement) and kumite (fights). Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Mizoram are expected to provide the hosts with the strongest competition with many of their karatekas having represented India.
One of the oldest members of the squad is Ester Mary Lyngdoh, who has been involved in karate since 2000, when she was just 12.
“Preparations have gone well and we hope to win several gold medals,” she said today. “The sport has grown rapidly in Meghalaya, especially Shillong, with new clubs all over the city.”
While Meghalaya has had great success in karate over the years, in the past successful karatekas (and those of other sports too) would receive less than Rs 10,000 even for a gold medal at a prestigious competition. Under the current Meghalaya government, these financial incentives have now been increased many times over, with medalists earning potentially tens of thousands to lakhs of rupees based on their level of success. This is one of the many ways Meghalaya is improving its sporting capital, and the others include a more scientific way to test young athletes for potential future success and through the rapid development of infrastructure.
The financial incentive is much appreciated by Ester, who claimed gold and silver for Meghalaya at the 2018 Kanninjuku National Shoto Cup Karate Championship and thus received one of the improved cash prizes. She said: “This is the first time we have received major awards and we want to do just as well at the Olympics in the Northeast and get the same incentive.”
In table tennis, there is one rower looking to defend her women’s singles title at the first NEOG in Manipur in 2018, Tanushree Dasgupta.
Tanushree traveled back to Shillong on Tuesday after playing for her university team at a tournament in Chandigarh, but that event should have given her plenty of match practice ahead of the Games, where it will likely be her toughest competition against players from Assam and Mizoram. Meghalaya’s men No. 1, Suranjit Dey, meanwhile, has been training hard in Kolkata for this event.
The other players called up to camp are a diverse group, with some from Shillong, but also others from Pariong, Jowai, and Nongstoin. They certainly all trained very hard, playing six hours a day.
“We have a chance to win several medals,” said coach Banshan Diengdoh. “These players are still young and they will be the future of Meghalaya table tennis. On the other hand, Tanushree is now very mature and will do her best to keep her title.”
