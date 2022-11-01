O’Brien accelerates pirates into round two on Daniel Island





CHARLESTON, SC sophomore Angus O’Brien (Barwon Heads, Australia) shot a 3-over-par, 75, to lead Seton Hall’s men’s golf team in round two of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate on Monday. O’Brien had two birdies and 12 pars to lead the way for The Hall in round two. For the tournament he is equal for 38e place with a 9-over-par, 78-75-153. As a team, The Hall shot an 18-over-par, 310. Through 36 holes, the Pirates are in 12e place in a full field of 18 teams. The Pirates are currently 37-over-par with a 303-310-613. The individual leader in the tournament for The Hall is junior Wanxi sun (Danville, California). Sun had two birdies on Monday en route to a 5-over-par, 77. For the tournament, he is tied for 23rd place with a 7-over-par, 74-77-151. George Fricker (Woodbridge, England) had 12 pars en route to a second straight 7-over-par, 79. For the event, he is 14-over-par with a 79-79-158. Just one stroke behind Fricker is Wenliang Xie (Zhaoqing, China). The senior struggled on Monday, finishing with a 15-over-par, 87. For the tournament, he is 15-over-par with a 72-87-159. freshman Jack Bosworth (Simsbury, Conn.) rounded out the Pirates lineup with a 7-over-par, 79, in round two. He is currently 16-over-par with an 81-79-160. A trio of Pirates made the trip to Daniel Island to compete individually. sophomore Joshua Lee (Lantana, Texas) currently equals 49e place at 10-over-par with a 78-76-154. Junior Brody Hanley (Lantana, Texas) is 21-over-par with an 81-84-165, while freshmen David Lally (Wicklow, Ireland) shaved 18 strokes off his first-round score to finish with a 1-over-par, 73, on Monday. He is 23-over-par with a 91-73-164 for the tournament. Tournament Details:

2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE

Host: Charleston Southern University

Place: Charleston, SC

Class: Ralston Creek Course

Course Vitals: Par-72, 7,446 yards

dates: October 30 – November 1, 2022 THE COURSE: As one of the top private golf clubs in Charleston, SC, the Daniel Island Club boasts the nation’s only private golf courses designed by Tom Fazio and Rees Jones playing from the same clubhouse. Both nationally ranked courses are perfectly integrated into the breathtaking scenery of the Lowcountry and Daniel Island Park country club district. Set against a stunning backdrop of natural saltwater marshes and vistas over tidal creeks, acclaimed golf course architect Rees Jones has designed a true lowland classic. Daniel Island’s second 18-hole masterpiece, Ralston Creek is a par 72 course 7,446 yards from the championship tees. THE FIELD: In addition to Seton Hall and host Charleston Southern, the field includes 15 other teams including: Campbell, College of Charleston, Florida Gulf Coast, Francis Marion, Houston Baptist, Jacksonville, Louisiana Tech, Loyola (Md.), Memphis, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UAB, USC Upstate and Wofford. THE SIZE: Teams play five golfers and count the four lowest scores per round. THE GRID: The field will play 18 holes every day for three days. Start times will be at 8:06 AM for rounds one and two and there will be a shotgun start at 8:30 AM for round three. The Pirates will be matched with Campbell and Loyola (Md.) golfers in the first round starting at 9:54 AM from the first tee. THE RESULTS: Live scoring will be available for the tournament via BirdieFire. Full results will also be available after each day’s match on SHUpirates.com. 2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE – Team Scores Item. Player R1 R2 R3 TOTAL PAR 1 Florida Gulf Coast 295 292 587 +11 2 Mississippi state 296 294 590 +14 3 south carolina 304 290 594 +18 4 Middle Tennessee St. 304 297 601 +25 T5 Memphis 307 295 602 +26 T5 Louisiana Tech 305 297 602 +26 T5 Campbell 305 297 602 +26 8 Loyola (md.) 309 294 603 +27 T9 UAB 308 299 607 +31 T9 Jacksonville 310 297 607 +31 11 Mercer 313 295 608 +32 12 SETON HALL 303 310 613 +37 13 HCU 313 302 615 +39 14 Charleston South 310 313 +25 15 Charleston 315 303 618 +42 T16 Wofford 320 301 621 +45 T16 Francis Marion 322 299 621 +45 18 USC Upstate 326 326 +38 2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE – Seton Hall individual scores Item. Player R1 R2 R3 TOTAL PAR T23 Wanxi sun 74 77 151 +7 T38 Angus O’Brien 78 75 153 +9 T74 George Fricker 79 79 158 +14 T77 Wenliang Xie 72 87 159 +15 T83 Jack Bosworth 81 79 160 +16 T49 Joshua Lee (Ind.) 78 76 154 +10 T94 Brody Hanley (Ind.) 81 84 165 +21 100 David Lally (Ind.) 91 73 169 +25

