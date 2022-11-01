Emotional intelligence why parents, coaches play a big role in shaping a child’s career

After reading the previous Shuttle Zone article about women’s singles, Mr. Saha, the parent of one of the children I coach, had a question. When he recently brought his nine-year-old son Rohan for training, he asked. Now that you’ve written about the skills that need to be developed, you can also write about how to develop them from a younger age.

He also asked who I think has the potential to become the next Viktor Axelsen of our club?

So here it goes

Disclaimer first: What I write here comes from my personal experience as a badminton athlete turned coach. It’s just my approach to the game and may not be the right approach for someone reading it.

In my opinion, the two most important people in the life of a developing athlete are parents and coaches. So first let me tell you how parents can help their child in a developmental stage of their badminton career.

Role of the parents

In a development stage I think parents play a bigger role than the coach, from making the child’s schedule to drop off/pick up, to managing schoolwork, it’s a big parental sacrifice.

But it is very important to understand this first: Is it? your dream that your child follows or is it? your child’s dream that you support? The first push in the direction of sports undoubtedly comes from the parents. But after a year or so of regular training, you will get a sense of whether your child is passionate about the sport and whether he/she really enjoys it. It is important that you do not push your children towards something that is your dream and not theirs.

Once you know that your child is really passionate about the sport, it comes down to the time they spend on the track when they are not working out. Ask the coaches about exercises you can do with it, such as throwing shuttlecocks from an angle. If you haven’t played the sport before, ask the coaches for a schedule and I’m sure they will give you one.

Once your child plays tournaments at a higher level, perhaps after passing under 13, it comes down to how you support the child after a heavy loss. Because if your child plays badminton at a high level of performance, he/she will suffer heartbreaking losses, and losses where they are absolutely outclassed.

It is important not to compare your child with others. Every child peaks at their own time, some start their journey early and some start later… it doesn’t mean they won’t make it for sure. No one in the world has the right to tell you that your child can’t make it.

The three values ​​I use in my coaching philosophy are: honesty, humility and hard work. If your child has justified all these values ​​100% and still lost, you should be very proud. If he/she falls short in these values, then you have every right to be angry about it. It is extremely important to show confidence in your child’s abilities after a heavy loss because if you lose confidence, so will your child; but if you show support, the child will come back stronger.

There is a common belief that hard work equals success. Unfortunately, the sports world doesn’t work that way, there will be times when your child has prepared to the best of his ability but can end up on the losing side due to multiple reasons such as court conditions, schedule and mindset. Or sometimes the opponent is just better than your kid. It’s understandable that due diligence comes with high expectations, but your child shouldn’t bear the extra pressure on the court as a result.

Badminton is a beautiful sport and a child should enjoy it. If your child has been playing sports for as long as I have, they may not enjoy the sport because of the pressure, I know, because that’s what happened to me.

That doesn’t mean you don’t challenge your kids to greater heights and tell them to reach for the stars. The badminton court in a tournament scenario is a pressure cooker in itself. If you haven’t been there yourself, chances are you don’t understand the pressure a child is under. So, instead of adding more pressure, add more support. A kid always looks at you in court when they make a mistake… I know because I did. So next time don’t get frustrated and tell them with a gesture that it’s okay and fight for the next point. A journey in badminton is a marathon, not a sprint, so enjoy the journey with your kids as you will remember this for the rest of your life. I sure do.

Role of the coach

Play easy, play safe! These are the words my coaches told me repeatedly throughout my developmental years. It’s not bad advice to be honest, but it just killed every bit of creativity and flair I had as a kid.

The coaching philosophy I prefer is: safe players win rounds, players who take risks and play with flair win tournaments. Encourage your students to take risks at the right time instead of playing it safe. Give them the freedom to try deceitful shots instead of punishing them or yelling at them for trying one and making a mistake. Once a week, give them some free time to be creative, especially with younger children, teaching them when to play instead of having to stop playing everything together.

Focusing on footwork is key in the ages 6-10 with high priority when moving to the center of the field after each shot. Teaching them the importance of the split step is also key and should be a high priority as well.

Workload management is important, don’t push your student seven days a week. We as coaches need to find a way to make sure our students don’t burn out too early, and focus on gradual progression, especially in the physical training schedule.

But my top pick for coaches is athlete management skills. Every player is different and unique and reacts differently to situations. For example, if one of your students isn’t having the best days and it seems like they aren’t trying, try listening to them instead of trying them… ask them if something is bothering them mentally or physically.

Supporting your players is, in my opinion, the most important job of a coach. It doesn’t matter what your credentials are as a coach or a former player, it doesn’t give you the right to tell a player that he/she is not good enough as that will only damage the confidence of the athlete and no player deserves that.

Throwback to 2011 after I played my first junior ranking tournament final and lost to my academy compatriot in the final I came back to training with confidence. Only for the chief physiotherapist, who has never played the sport, to tell me he was surprised to see me on stage. He also asked me in a mocking tone: Didn’t any of the prominent players play the tournament, how did you get to the final? That took me from extremely confident to doubting my own abilities in a matter of seconds. When your student looks at you in the coach’s seat, he or she should feel that you are behind you no matter what.

Player role

First advice: go from a results-oriented athlete to a process-oriented athlete. As simple as that sounds, it’s not easy to follow. I couldn’t, most of my career. As I said before, while hard work does not equate to success, it does give you the best chance of success.

The second piece of advice is something HS Prannoy told me a long time ago: the outcome of one tournament shouldn’t determine whether you want to train for the next, staying neutral after big wins and heavy losses is key.

Short anecdote, for that matter… back at the 2018 World Championships, all the guys would often go get dinner together and then end up in a room to play some multiplayer game. Srikanth Kidambi got the chance to win his first World Cup medal after Son Wan Ho withdrew from the tournament with an injury. All social media had already made him a medalist because of the draw, but he eventually lost to Daren Liew in the Round of 16 and the Malaysian eventually got the bronze medal. The night after his loss he didn’t join us for dinner and we didn’t text him which room we were in because we thought he would be in pain after his loss.

To my surprise, he did come to the room where we were playing. I asked him if he was in any pain and he said something I will never forget. Today was not my day, I will work harder and trust the process and hopefully my time will come.

Well, as of 2022, he has both a silver World Cup medal and a gold Thomas Cup medal in his illustrious trophy cabinet.

Photo: Triangle Badminton & Table Tennis (Shlok second from right)

The third piece of advice is to be a student of the game. Watch multiple matches, learn from your compatriots and be brave enough to learn new skills on the pitch.

And finally, take risks in practice, because if you don’t do that in exhibition games, you won’t do that in a high-pressure tournament situation. Be creative, make time to practice your trick/trick shots, because flair will make you stand out. Becoming a multidimensional player with a strong core game is key. For example, the core game of Chirag Shetty/Sawtiksairaj is Chirag in the front and Satwik in the back, while they are on the attack. But that doesn’t mean they can’t adapt to a defensive style as needed on that particular day against a particular opponent. Just like they did at the India Open earlier this year, to beat their idols Ahsan/Setiawan.

Learn from the top players, but don’t copy them either… make your own play style.

Finally, coming back to Mr Sahas’ question at the top, my answer is: don’t try to be the next Viktor Axelsen, be the first Rohan Saha.

Shlok Ramchandran is a former Indian doubles player, who reached a career high world ranking of number 32 in men’s doubles. Shlok recently retired from the sport’s highest level and is currently head coach at Triangle Badminton & Table Tennis in North Carolina, USA You can read the other pieces in his column, Shuttle Zone, here.