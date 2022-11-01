Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin Win Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Awards





Player of the week

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Northwest

sr. OH Glenwood, Ill. Marian Catholic Major: Biomedical Engineering Averaged 5.69 points, 5.50 kills and 1.38 digs per set with a success rate of .320 last week, helping Northwestern to reach No. 12 Beating Purdue And Iowa To Record Its First Four-Match Conference Winning Streak Since 2011

25 kills and 10 digs posted on .327 winning in the Wildcats October 28 over 12e— ranked Purdue, tied for second-most kills in a game by a Big Ten student athlete this season

Twice Chosen for Academic All-Big Ten Awards (2020, 2021)

Receives her third career player of the week quote and second in as many weeks

Last northwest player of the week: Temi Thomas-Ailara (October 24, 2022) Player of the week

Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin

RS-Zo. OH Lake Worth, Fla. Lake Worth Christian Major: Civil Engineering Added 5.93 points, 5.57 kills, 2.00 digs and 0.57 blocks per set last week at Wisconsin’s pace to wins over No. 1 Nebraska and No. 9 Minnesota

Recorded a match-high 21 kills at .381 hitting six digs in the October 26 win over Nebraska, the Badgers’ third straight win against a No. 1 team and the first in school history in the regular season

Added a match-high 18 kills, eight digs and three blocks in the October 29 win over the No. 9 Golden Gophers

Achieved Academic All-Big Ten status last year

Receives her second career Player of the Week award, both in the last three weeks

Last Wisconsin Player of the Week: Sarah Franklin (October 17, 2022) Defensive Player of the Week

Megan Miller, Northwest

RS-Sr. L Alexandria, Ind. Alexandria-Monroe Major: Psychology Stacked up 6.00 digs per set to anchor Northwestern’s defenses in recent weeks’ victories over No. 12 Purdue and Iowa

Her career was high with 30 digs in the five-set victory over No. 12 Purdue on October 28, and equaled the second most digs by a Big Ten student athlete this season

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten roster (2019, 2021)

Collects her second career Defensive Player of the Week honors

Final Northwest Defense Player of the Week: Megan Miller (October 3, 2022) Setter of the week

Mac Podraza, Ohio State

sr. Sunbury, Ohio Big Walnut Graduate Program: Sports Management Averaged 11.75 assists, 2.38 digs and 0.75 blocks per set last week in driving Ohio State to victories over Michigan and No. 11 Penn State

took her sixth double-double of the season (fifth in conference play) on October 29 in the five-set win over PSU, finishing with 53 assists and 13 digs

Two-time selection Academic-All-Big Ten (2020, 2021)

Receives her 11e Career Setter of the Week roster, fourth in Big Ten history, and its fourth this season

Last Ohio State Setter of the Week: Mac Podraza (October 10, 2022) Freshmen of the week

Sienna Noordermeer, Northwestern

S Los Angeles, California Village Christian Major: Economy Distributed 12.25 assists per set and added 1.63 digs per set last week as Northwestern took 12 winse-ranked Purdue and Iowa

Had a career-high 57 assists in the win over Purdue, Northwestern’s first against the Boilermakers since 2016

Garners her second career Freshman of the Week applause

Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Temi Thomas-Ailara (December 2, 2019) 2022 Big Ten Players of the Week

29 Aug P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD

S: Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., OF

V: Eva Hudson, PUR September 5 P: Hannah Lesiak, RS-Sr., MOTHER

Q: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU

D: Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., PUR

S: Selisa Elisha, Grad., PSU

V: Eva Hudson, PUR Sept 12 Q: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU

P: Kashauna Williams, Grad., PSU

D: Allie Holland, Jr., PSU

S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU

F: Gulce Guctekin, WIS September 19th P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NOW

D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD

S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NOW

V: Eva Hudson, PUR Sept 26 P: Jacque Boney, So., MICH

P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Ali Hornung, So., PUR

S: Grace Balensiefer, Grad., PUR

V: Eva Hudson, PUR October 3 P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Megan Miller, RS-Sr., NU

D: Kylie Murr, Senior, OSU

S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NOW

S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU

V: Eva Hudson, PUR October 10 P: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., MINNO

D: Gulce Guctekin, Fr., WIS

D: Lexi Rodriguez, So., NEB

S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU

F: Gulce Guctekin, WIS October 17 P: Sarah Franklin, RS-So., OH, WIS

D: Anastasia Russ, RS-Jr., MD

S: Sydney Dowler, Jr., MD

F: Bekka Allick, MB, NEB the 24th of October P: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., MINNO

P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NOW

D: Kylie Murr, Senior, OSU

S: Selisa Elisha, Grad., PSU

F: Bekka Allick, MB, NEB Oct 31 P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NOW

P: Sarah Franklin, RS-So., WIS

D: Megan Miller, RS-Sr., NU

S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU

F:Sienna Noordermeer, S, NU

