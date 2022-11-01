Heise, Vetter Nab WCHA Honors





MINNEAPOLIS Fifth year ahead Taylor Hayes and sophomore goalkeeper Skylar Vetter were both named WCHA Weekly Award winners Monday afternoon after a road series win over top-ranked Ohio State. Fifth year aheadand sophomore goalkeeperwere both named WCHA Weekly Award winners Monday afternoon after a road series win over top-ranked Ohio State. Taylor Hayes earned her first WCHA honor of the season and the fourth WCHA Forward of the Week award of her career. The captain scored two goals this weekend, including her 70th of her career on Friday, and added her 100th assist. Both goals tied the game or took the lead in the third period. On Saturday, Heise scored her sixth career short goal, taking her to sixth in program history in that category. The Lake City, Minnesota native has scored 11 points (4g-7a) in eight games this season. Skylar Vetter earned her second WCHA Goaltender of the Week honor this season and the third of her career after stopping a career-high 70 shots over the weekend. Vetter set another career high with 43 saves in Minnesota’s 4-2 win on Friday and followed it with 27 more in Saturday’s tie. The Lakeville, Minnesota native has achieved a GAA of 1.57 and an Sv% of 0.935 this season. Number 1 Minnesota (7-0-1) will face number 5 Minnesota Duluth (7-3-0) in a home series this weekend. Puck drop is scheduled at 6:00 PM on Friday and 2:00 PM on Saturday. WCHA Players of the Week Ahead of the week: Taylor Hayes , Minnesota Defender of the Week: Sophie Jacques, Ohio State

Beginner of the Week: Taylor Otremba, State of Minnesota

Goalkeeper of the Week: Skylar Vetter , Minnesota

