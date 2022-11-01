Mrozek, Dreyer crowned table tennis champion





Africa Press – Namibia. The best tennis players gathered at the Wanderers Sports Club on October 21 for the Windhoek Table Tennis Open Championships in 2022. The final showdown of the year had players under pressure, not only from the heat, but also because of the massive effort put into securing their position in the National Table Tennis rankings. The seasoned veteran, Christa Mrozek, amazed again, taking her whopping 19th Women’s Championship since its inauguration in 1981. She remains the record holder for this title, claiming not only the Ladies Single title but also the mixed doubles trophy with her partner Heiko Fleidl. Khutsafalo Sekolokwane fought bravely but had to settle for silver. In a tie for third position, the national team player Janika Biederlack shared the podium with Bregida George, an ex-national player who returned to table tennis after a four-year hiatus from the sport. The star of the men’s singles division was without a doubt Delton Dreyer, who won his inaugural gold singles title. However, it was not an easy feat. In the semifinals, he defeated Maximillian Bock after losing his first set to Namibian number 1 junior player. Bock knocked out Heiko Fleidl in the quarterfinals after previously beating No.1 Seed Wayne Green in the group stage. In another semi-final, Rudi Saunderson put up a valiant battle against Cui Yunke, but eventually bowed out 3-2 against his fellow club member. After reaching the final, Dreyer functioned in top gear. Cui Yunke did his best to upset Dreyer, but in the end he had no response to the relentless attacks of the young Marientaler, who took the coveted singles title 4-0. Dreyer was part of the national team that recently took home bronze in the AUSC Region 5 games in Johannesburg, South Africa. In the mixed doubles two strong teams faced each other with the combination Khutsafalo Sekolokwane and Delton Dreyer; unfortunately fall short against the regular combination of Christa Mrozek and Heiko Fleidl. Third place was secured by another Hochland Acers pair Michelle de Koker and Ewan Orlam. In the men’s doubles division, Fabian Tait and Charles Cui Yunke won against Rudi Saunderson and Bastian Huster, while Delton Dreyer and Ewan Orlam secured third place. For more news and analysis about Namibia, follow Africa-Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.africa-press.net/namibia/all-news/mrozek-dreyer-crowned-table-tennis-champs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos