Sports
Colorado clears $50 million in September sports betting revenue
Like the Denver Broncos, Colorado gamblers had a lot of trouble generating wins in September.
The Colorado Department of Revenue announced a record $51.3 million in gross sports betting for September, adding to the long parade of states that set monthly records in unprecedented public defeat in the post-PASPA era.
The September figure nearly doubled from August’s $25.9 million, easily breaking the previous $36.8 million mark set last November — the last time nationally-level operators have exploded at this level. Colorado became the eighth state this month with $50 million in revenue, crossing that threshold along with Indiana and Virginia as first-timers, and the 14th state to set a new record.
Colorado’s holding of 11.4% was also an all-time high in 29 months of betting, hitting double digits for the first time since narrowing to 10% in its May 2020 launch month during the pandemic, when the handle was just $25.6 million. September was over $450.2 million, the sixth highest total on record and the first over $400 million since the $505.6 million in bets accepted in March.
The 11.4% win rate for September alone was higher than New Jersey (11.3%), New Hampshire (9.4%), and Nevada (9.3%), and is almost a full percentage point below the current national holdings of 12.1% on $6.5 billion. For the month. Colorado pushed national gross revenues for the month to just $800 million, a line that will be crossed when Arizona and Illinois release their respective figures.
Operators used the start of the NFL season to lavish promotional offers to gamblers as the total amount of deductions reached $19.7 million – the fourth highest total recorded and more than five times the $3.9 million reported by operators in August. Adjusted revenue of $31.7 million was also a record, making August’s $22 million a short-lived standard.
The state garnered just $3 million in tax revenue this month, marking the first time the total has surpassed $2 million since launch. Colorado generated nearly $12.2 million in tax revenue for the first nine months of the year, which is nearly $4.5 million ahead of last year’s pace. The state legislature voted for phasing out tax write-offs for operatorsbut that change will not take effect until January 1.
Football and parlays cause revenue spiral
September #Sports betting numbers for #Colorado via DoR, a . Han/Rev/WR by sport category (5/5)
(parlay) $75.28 million / $18.77 million / 24.94%
People…people…people…
7/x #GamblingTwitter
— Chris Altruda (@AlTruda73) Nov 1, 2022
Colorado is the only state to offer sports-specific breakouts by pro and college football, giving you a better idea of what kind of blows the House dealt to the public during the first three weeks of the NFL season. Gamblers in the Centennial State wagered $145.7 million on professional football in September, but the House kept more than $16 million while posting an 11% holding. It is the highest season-recorded hold for professional football, surpassing the 10.3% achieved last November.
With success on the roster for the house, success came in clearing broken parlays. Most of the operator’s revenue came from those bets with nearly $18.8 million from $75.3 million resulting in a staggering 24.9% hold.
Coloradans held their own when it came to parlays for most of the year – the house went in September with a 12% win rate at $573.1 million and had been held below 10% in three of its first eight months. . The resounding recovery by operators resulted in a record win rate in the category, improving from October 2020’s 22% and the third time it surpassed 20%.
And in other categories…
September #Sports betting numbers for #Colorado via DoR, a . Han/Rev/WR by sport category (3/5)
$33.07 million / $3.11 million / 9.4%
$1.23M/$201.4K/16.36%
(boxing) $1.02M/$402.3K/39.48%
5/x #GamblingTwitter
— Chris Altruda (@AlTruda73) Nov 1, 2022
The all-time famous baseball handle freed up $1 billion as operators accepted more than $83.2 million in bets and claimed nearly $4.7 million in revenue. The house did well in its first full month of college football, holding 7.9% at $52.7 million to hold nearly $4.2 million.
Tennis was also a house winner with $3.1 million in revenue based on a 9.4% win rate. The 10.1% win rate marked the first time since June 2021 to hit double digits, with operators raising $1.7 million from $16.6 million in bets placed.
One area where gamblers had little success was table tennis, as they kept the house below 5% for the first time since October ’21. Operators came out close to $275,000 on a $5.7 million stake, as total niche sports betting revenue is just $15 million.
Year-on-year stats show quirks
The grip on gross sales in September 2021 was less than half that of this year. Coupled with the usual aggressive promotional spend, the result is some dazzling year-over-year increases.
Adjusted sales this year were 17 times higher than the $1.8 million in 2021, despite total deductions and promotional spend being 5.6% lower over the same period. The other knock-on result was a sixfold increase in tax revenues from 2021 to 2022.
Handle and gross revenues in the first nine months of the year are both up 48.2% from 2021, as the profit rate of 6.6% has remained virtually unchanged. Adjusted sales are up 70% to nearly $117.7 million, despite a meager 3.3% hold after all deductions were made, with the win rate on that figure nearly half a percentage point higher.
