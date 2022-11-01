Two national swimming records at Saudi Games

RIYADH: Much will rest on Yassine Bounou’s broad shoulders as Morocco kicks off their sixth World Cup appearance with a clash against Croatia in Qatar 2022 on November 23.

The humble, hard-working goalkeeper, now one of Europe’s top shot stoppers, will be one of the African nations’ most trusted players in Doha.

But his career with the Atlas Lions almost never happened.

Bounou, or Bono as he is called, was eligible to play for Canada, his native country, but decided to play for Morocco in 2011 at the request of coach Rachid Taoussi.

He represented the under-20s at the 2012 London Olympics, was part of the senior squad in 2013 and has remained there ever since. Still, it took a while for him to become a regular No. 1, both at international and club level.

After the Olympics, Bounou Wydad left Casablanca for the reserves of Spain and Atletico Madrid.

His rise to the top would not be easy, and he reportedly struggled to adapt to the lifestyle and mindset in Spain and had to redouble his efforts to get along with his teammates and settle into a new culture.

Thibaut Courtois stood in his way and first-team opportunities at Atletico Madrid, but the young Moroccan persevered and, thanks to a series of leases and permanent transfers, would eventually leave his mark on Spanish football.

After a loan spell at Zaragoza, he left Atletico for Catalan club Girona, where he played 83 La Liga matches between 2016 and 2019.

He was part of the Moroccan squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, although once again he had to be content with watching from the bench.

A year later, however, at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, he shone by keeping two clean sheets in the group stage as Herve Renards’ team reached the round of 16, where they lost to Benin on penalties.

Then Sevilla knocked and Bounous’s career would take a big leap. First on a rental basis and then, from the summer of 2020, as a permanent asset, he excelled at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Bono, thanks to some heroism in goal, helped Sevilla to the Europa League for a record-breaking sixth time in 2020, prompting the club to extend his contract until 2025.

Last year Bounou kept 32 clean sheets in 59 games and outperformed any goalkeeper in Europe, even surpassing his old rival Courtois, who went on to win the Champions League with Real Madrid.

But it would be Bounou who claimed the Zamora Award (deceased Espanyol gloveman Ricardo) for La Ligas’ best goalkeeper at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Moroccan was the first Arab and only the second African to win.

Undoubtedly, the Bounous time in Europe refined his talent.

Moroccan national team manager Walid Regragui is likely to sign Wydad’s Bounou, Al-Wehdas Munir Mohamedi El-Kajoui and Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti for the World Cup, but Bounou is expected to be the first choice.

El-Kajoui was Russia’s first-choice goalkeeper four years ago before losing his place to Bounou in 2019. This season he has been in exceptional form for Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League and can be assured of a backup. This will challenge Raja Tagnaouti’s Anas Zniti for third place.

Since making his debut for Morocco against Burkina Faso in 2013, Bounou has steadily evolved into one of the most prominent goalkeepers in Africa and beyond in the world.

He has participated in the three editions of the Africa Cup of Nations since 2017 and experienced the World Cup in Russia.

However, Qatar 2022 should see him at his peak.

Despite being in a tough group that also includes Belgium and Canada, Morocco will have serious ambitions to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.

This should not be an unattainable dream for a golden generation of players like Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal. And, as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Yassine Bounou.