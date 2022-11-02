Sports
University Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh expects Michigan state football players to be charged
CNN
—
University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that he believes Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday will face criminal charges.
Two Michigan soccer players, Gemon Green and JaDen McBurrows, were injured in the fight, Harbaugh said.
There must be accountability, there must be a full, thorough and timely investigation, Harbaugh said.
I cannot imagine that this will not lead to criminal prosecution. The videos are bad and it’s obvious what happened. It seems very open and closed. As they say, look at the band.
I come from here from a parenting perspective, and these young men have been entrusted to me by their families and our program.
And we have a responsibility to every player to treat them as our own, and I take that responsibility very seriously.
Green and his father are committed to pursuing criminal charges against those responsible for the vicious attack that took place at the Michigan football stadium after the Michigan/MSU game, Greens attorney Tom Mars said in an email. to CNN on Monday.
Mars told CNN that Green was beaten with fists and a helmet and suffered a concussion and cuts to his face.
When college soccer players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, causing the player concussions and other injuries, an apology isn’t enough, Mars said. There must be serious consequences for this kind of misconduct.
According to the athleticMcBurrows still needs medical attention for facial injuries, citing Kerrie Bryan, McBurrow’s mother.
Police for both schools are jointly investigating the scuffle that took place in a stadium tunnel after Michigan’s victory against the State of Michigan. Multiple videos captured the fight.
Harbaugh told reporters that Green and McBurrows walked through the tunnel together after the game. You can see that in the video, Harbaugh said. Gemon was beaten and then JaDen tried to help.
A video posted to Twitter from The Detroit News showed several: [Michigan State] Spartan players argue with McBurrows in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
A video from ESPN shows a different angle of the fight, with footage showing what appears to be a player brandishing his helmet.
CNN has checked with the University of Michigan and the school police for additional video footage of the incident.
On Sunday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced that four players Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended indefinitely pending investigations by schools, law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference. Four additional players Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright have also been suspended, the school announced on Tuesday. Their suspensions will take effect immediately, according to a statement from the school.
All suspensions will remain in effect until the investigation is completed, the school said.
Michigan State University athletics and football program are committed to the highest level of athleticism, read a joint statement from Tuesday from Michigan vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller and head football coach Mel Tucker. We are working transparently with law enforcement agencies and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. We will continue to take appropriate action on this matter as we learn more.
The Big Ten declined to comment on the record to CNN.
