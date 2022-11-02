Sports
T20 World Record 501 runs scored in South African domestic match
Dewald Brevis scored 162 off 57 balls in the CSA T20 Challenge match.© Twitter
A world record of 501 runs was scored in a domestic T20 match in South Africa between Titans and Knights here, also hitting a slew of milestones. Invited to bat, the Titans put down 271 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs, with opener Dewald Brevis scoring 162 from 57 balls with the help of 13 fours and as many sixes in Monday’s CSA T20 Challenge match. Pursuing the giant target, the Knights made 230 for 9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 41 runs.
The previous highest total in a T20 match was 497 by Central Districts and Otago in the Super Smash in 2016-17. Both teams’ 36 sixes in Potchefstroom are also the third most in a T20 match.
The 271 points scored by Titans are the fourth highest of any team in the men’s T20s and the most in South Africa.
Brevis’ 162 is the third highest individual score in the men’s T20, after Chris Gayle’s 175 who was out of action for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the IPL in 2013 and Aaron Finch’s 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018 .
It is the highest score by a South African batter in men’s T20 cricket.
Brevis needed only 52 balls to reach 150, the fastest of all batters in T20 cricket. The previous fastest was 53 deliveries by Gayle during his 175.
Brevis became the youngest South African to score a century in men’s T20 cricket at 19 years and 185 days. He is the sixth youngest batter in the world to score a century in the men’s T20.
promoted
His strike rate of 284.21 during his stroke is the fifth highest in a century in men’s T20 cricket and the highest for any T20 hundred in South Africa.
He reached his century in 35 balls, joint fifth fastest in T20 cricket and joint second fastest T20 hundred by a South African.
|
