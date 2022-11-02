Sports
The Scoop – Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Former 49ers general manager John McVay has died aged 91. “This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community,” the 49ers organization said. “John McVay was a driving force in building teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame individual who built genuine and genuine relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we want to continue today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”
Ball Tonight: Two MACtion games tonight. Ball State in Kent State (7:00 PM EST on ESPNU) and then Buffalo in Ohio (7:30 PM EST on ESPN2). We also get two MAC games tomorrow night.
Michigan state: The Spartans and Mel Tucker have suspended four more players, bringing the total number of disciplined players for the tunnel situation in Ann Arbor to eight.
Maroon: Auburn has made a number of changes to its coaching and support staff, as well as resources to FootballScoop.
Jackson State (FCS-MS): Coach Prime’s squad is unbeaten and is expected to be preferred for the remainder of the game. We look at what happens if JSU wins.
Bryan Harsin: Bryan Harsin has shared a rather lengthy statement about his time on the Plains.
Boston College: Athletic Director Blake James is making a statement following Jeff Hafley’s 2-6 start to the season.
Bob Stoops: Bob focuses on the importance of a “college job”.
Maroon: The Auburn track is open and there is much to discuss. The FootballScoop podcast is here.
ESPN: Herm Edwards is ESPN’s newest college football and NFL analyst.
State of Utah: AD John Hartwell has resigned. More here.
Indianapolis foals: Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady has been relieved of his duties.
Adam room: Terrible news to share as Bengals analyst and former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer has passed away at the age of 38.
Fehervar Enthroners (Hungary): Fehervar Enthroners, the 2022 HFL and CEFL champions, need an offensive coordinator with quarterback coaching duties or the best-fit position. The allocation will start on April 1 and will run until September 30, 2023. The club will participate in the European League of Football in 2023. Opponents include Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin and Instanbul to name a few. Benefits: Return flights, accommodation, car, insurance, meals, gym and salary (negotiable). Fehervar is 45 minutes from Budapest. Interested coaches can ask questions and skip to: [email protected].
Maroon: Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze and Deion Sanders top a strong list of candidates to become Auburn’s next head coach. A look at where this quest is headed.
The state of Michigan: Jim Harbaugh, “An apology won’t get the job done.”
Boston College: In year three for Jeff Hafley, the Eagles have one win over an FBS opponent (1 point over Louisville). After Saturday’s loss to UConn, Hafley remains publicly confident in the direction of the program and his standing at the university.
Maroon: In connection with their appointment of John Cohen as director of athletics, the university announced yesterday that they are saying goodbye to Bryan Harsin.
Hampden-Syndey (D-III – VA): A groundskeeper from a Division III school ran over the goal post before returning home, forcing the game to go in one direction.
Yesterday's Scoop can be found here.
