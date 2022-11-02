Simona Halep would not intentionally take banned substances, says Eurosport expert Mats Wilander





Mats Wilander says it’s impossible for Simona Halep to “deliberately” take a banned substance. Halep was provisionally suspended after returning a positive test for an anti-anemia drug, Roxadustat, at the US Open. The 31-year-old said the result was the “greatest shock” of her life, adding that she would fight for the truth to clear her name. Speaking to Eurosport, seven-time Grand Slam winner Wilander said his interactions with the player lead him to believe she would never intentionally take a banned substance. WTA final Swiatek responds to ‘disappointing’ news about Halep drug test failure – WTA Finals Diary 30/10/2022 AT 07:47 My heart goes out to Simona Halep, Wilander began. I would never claim to know her. But I’ve seen her play many tennis matches over the years and I’ve interviewed her a few times. I’d say of all the players I’ve come across, she’s one of those who wouldn’t do anything on purpose in any way. Under the rules of her provisional suspension, Halep is not allowed to participate or participate in sanctioned tennis events organized by the sport’s governing bodies. Wilander added that Halep may have accidentally ingested the substance, adding that he hoped to see the former world No. 1 back on the track soon. She said she will try to clear her name, he added. You never know, it’s possible these days that you might accidentally get something inside you that you might not know or whatever. But again, I can’t imagine there’s an athlete in the professional tennis world who doesn’t know what’s right to take or whatever. So I think it’s a clear flaw. Somewhere along the way I can’t imagine finding Simona Halep a great athlete and a great person, and my heart goes out to her. “I hope she can clear her name because I want to see her in court because I assume she is innocent, she has a great spirit about her. Swiatek left ‘confused’ and ‘disappointed’ by Halep’s failed drug test Halep said in a statement posted on social media that day her suspension was announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) that cheating never once crossed her mind, and that she would fight to clear her name. “Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth,” she wrote on Twitter. I was informed that I tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low amount, which was the biggest shock of my life. “Throughout my career, the idea of ​​cheating has never crossed my mind because it totally contradicts all the values ​​I was raised with. Faced with such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed. “I will fight to the end to prove that I have never knowingly taken a banned substance and I am confident that sooner or later the truth will come out. It is not about the titles or the money. “It’s about honor and the love story I’ve developed with the game of tennis over the past 25 years.” Halep is a two-time Grand Slam winner, winning the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. Her best appearance at a Grand Slam in 2022 was a semifinal at SW19. Tennis Halep provisionally suspended after positive test for banned substance 21/10/2022 AT 13:56 Tennis ‘Pure Roger’ – Alcaraz compared to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic by Mouratoglou 18/10/2022 AT 10:29

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/no-way-simona-halep-would-intentionally-take-banned-substance-says-eurosport-expert-mats-wilander_sto9209885/story.shtml

