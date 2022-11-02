Sports
World Vegan Day: Kane Richardson on Veganism and Cricket
There is an old stereotype of the quintessential Australian fast bowler: big, scary, intimidating and a mentality of winning at all costs.
But Kane Richardson defies this on just about every level. In real life he is warm, soft spoken and above all keenly aware of the bigger picture outside of cricket.
In 2016, Richardson and his partner adopted a vegan diet after being exposed to documentaries about the meat and dairy industry while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
Some questioned whether the decision would affect the navigator’s performance on the field. Others mock his lifestyle choice. But as for the 31-year-old, that was all a non-issue.
“I never really thought about whether it would affect my cricket because I didn’t care to be honest,” said Richardson, who played for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred tournament this year.
“It’s my job, but there are bigger things in life. I thought ‘I’ll make it – if my body changes, I’ll figure it out’. For me it wasn’t a performance thing.
“Some guys used to say ‘when you get hungry, do you eat grass?’, they thought that kind of stuff was funny. Some people still think the diet is like that, so it’s funny if you can explain it to them and no say, there’s a lot more that’s available now, and it’s probably getting easier every day.”
So what does a daily meal plan look like for Richardson?
“For breakfast, I try to scramble tofu, which is godliness — really dress it up with some sides, avocado on toast. I try to get in as much legumes as possible, so chickpeas, beans, tofu — I really love tofu,” says Richardson.
“Even before I became a vegetarian, I always liked tofu and didn’t really enjoy meat, so I probably should have done it as a kid! That’s the main thing I base meals on. Then I can dress it up in a sandwich or whatever I want it too. But I do eat a lot, that’s for sure.”
However, his passion for the environment doesn’t stop at tofu. Years of world tours with Australia and franchise teams have opened his eyes to the effect global cricket tournaments can have on the environment.
It’s something he feels strongly about.
“One thing we don’t think about in cricket is the environmental impact it has and the resources it uses,” he adds.
“I get frustrated when we come to a country like the UK and you have beautiful drinking water in a tap, but you see men around the hotel drinking from plastic bottles all the time. I don’t want to be preachy, but you don’t have to to do.
“You can buy a bottle and reuse that bottle all the time. Even the impact that a season of The Hundred has in a month – we need to better understand the impact that has.
“At what point do we realize we have to do something about it? Change has to come from us now. At the hotel, our laundry comes back in plastic sleeves and I’m like, ‘My socks don’t have to be in plastic, they’re socks, I’m going to wear them.’ I honestly feel guilty – I love cricket, but the impact it has – I wish there were ways we could do better.
“Whether you believe it or not, things around us are changing. The channel at the back [of the team hotel], you go for a walk and you only see plastic bottles in it. They don’t just disappear and go to a sacred place, they go into the water, it’s never as easy as being recycled immediately.
“We all have to start thinking like this because it has a really big impact on everything around us. I have a two-year-old at home, so that’s where I start thinking, ‘we can’t be selfish here’. We have to leave something behind our kids. “
But Richardson, who currently represents Australia in the domestic T20 World Cup, does have some hope for the future.
“There are good people who try to help in certain areas,” he smiles. “I know at Edgbaston there are no water bottles in the dressing room for the players to drink from, only reusable cups.”
“A lot of the guys I talk to say, ‘I’d love to go vegan, but I couldn’t cut out fish, or I couldn’t cut out cheese.’ And I’m like, ‘You could do that!’ If you want to change certain things, do so and see how it goes for you.
“Every little change will help the animals, the environment – basically everyone in a world that will be more sustainable.”
