They sing Rocky Top at the top of the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Top four teams are Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson
Between the SEC East rivals, who were set to battle in a titanic showdown on Saturday, came the state of Ohio. The Buckeyes rank #2 in the AP poll with the Volunteers; all three teams have 8-0 records.
The CFP commission’s recognition was the latest kudos to Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel, who took over a program in relative disarray in January 2021 after three years under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. After a 7-6 finish last season, Heupel has the volunteers in position to enter the playoff for the first time, which replaced the Bowl Championship Series in 2014.
Before Georgia-Tennessee, Ranking of This Century’s Games of the Century
Asked on ESPN after revealing Tuesday how soon he envisioned becoming a national championship contender, Heupel replied“I don’t know that we put a time frame on it, and I think that was one of the things that actually got our players buying into what they were doing. We never set a ceiling.
Speaking about his expectations going into effect on Tuesday, Heupel said: “We didn’t know where we would be, but we thought we would be somewhere near the top. At the end of the day, one of the things that our players have here is done, tried to enjoy the journey, take a moment to pause and reflect and enjoy what our players built here, they built this.
It didn’t look like this three years ago,” he continued. “But this is a proud tradition, a huge fan base that loves the Power T, and they are excited about the way our players play. embrace it.
With Tennessee, the state of Ohio and Georgia widely expected to finish in the top three, not necessarily in that order, much of the intrigue going on Tuesday night reveals which program would be placed in the crucial fourth slot. Ultimately, only the top four advance to the play-offs to determine the national champion.
Analysis: College Football Playoff contenders narrowed to, oh yeah, 13
This round went to Clemson, another 8-0 team currently ranked fifth in the AP poll. Michigan, which is fourth in that poll, was placed fifth by the committee.
Michigan still has a date with Ohio State on the calendar, meaning the Wolverines could have a shot at essentially making their way into the top four if they beat the Buckeyes, assuming both programs continue to win between now and. their matchup that will end the regular season.
Alabama, at 7-1 after a last-second loss to Tennessee last month, took sixth place from the commission. As a result, TCU, the only other 8-0 team among the Power Five programs, remained in seventh place.
Oregon (7-1), Southern California (7-1) and LSU (6-2) rounded out the top 10, in that order.
Giving first place to the volunteers, Boo Corrigan, chairman of the CFP’s selection committee, told ESPN that their victories at the Crimson Tide and at LSU really sealed the day for Tennessee. Tennessee is also coming off a 44-6 thrashing of then-No. 19 Kentucky, and it may have helped the volunteers ensure they are number 1 in ESPN’s strength of record stats.
Ohio States’ biggest win came then — No. 13 Penn State on the road last week, and the Buckeyes also have an early win over Notre Dame. They lead Football Bowl Subdivision teams in average points difference (32.0), and they are second in points per game at 48.9, just behind Tennessee (49.4).
About Ohio State’s placing in front of Georgia, Corrigan said: I think the explosive nature of their offense at Ohio State [quarterback] CJ Stroud, [wide receiver] Marvin Harrison Jr. the win over Penn State, the way they came back to win that game, again, very close. Two balanced teams, but at the end of the day, the committee decided we would go with Ohio State.
Corrigan, the North Carolina state athletic director, added that the committees’ decision stemmed from 13 different votes in the room, noting that some were calling for the state of Ohio and Georgia to take first place.
CFP chairman Boo Corrigan on TCU is one spot behind Alabama: “We are looking for a balanced team, offense and defense. They have fallen behind in games.”
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) Nov 1, 2022
Seventh in the AP poll, TCU has beaten four teams that were in the top 25 at the time of Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Kansas, and the four road wins were all against solid opponents. Clemson has won three teams ranked in the top 25 by the AP and CFP commissions: Syracuse, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.
Michigan, which recently defeated the state of Michigan in a matchup that created national headlines for violence that erupted among opponents in the stadium tunnel after the game ended, routed then — No. 10 Penn State earlier last month. In September, the Wolverines defeated Maryland, which is now 6-2.
Here is the full ranking of the selection committees:
9. Southern California (7-1)
22. State of North Carolina (6-2)
In addition to Corrigan, the CFP roster panel includes: University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart; University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman; University of Colorado Sports Director Rick George; Naval Academy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk; former coach Jim Grobe; University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel; former Nebraska offensive lineman and College Football Hall of Fame member Will Shields; Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor; Virginia Union University athletics official Joe Taylor; former Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel; former Notre Dame linebacker Rod West; and sportswriter and associate professor Kelly Whiteside at Montclair State University, the only woman on the committee.
