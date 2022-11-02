Jelena Dokic ‘sick’ as video shows father assaulting teenage daughter during practice session

The tennis community has condemned the actions of a father in Serbia after a video went viral of the man allegedly assaulting his 14-year-old daughter during a practice session.

Nine commentator Jelena Dokic said she felt “sick” and “broken” after watching the footage, while Australian player Daria Saville said the teen will be “broken forever”.

The gruesome footage shows a man kicking and beating the girl before throwing her to the ground and kicking her again.

READ MORE: Knights brood over incredible roster commotion

READ MORE: Punter turns $1 into $150k with an insane cup bet﻿

READ MORE: Smith ‘willing to play’ amid injury crisis﻿

Dokic, who shared her own experiences at the hands of an abusive father in her powerful autobiography unbreakable, called the man a ‘monster’

“I feel sick, I threw up and I’m devastated after seeing this,” Dokic wrote on social media.

“Do you think this is brutal? It is, but it is a normal day for many of us who have been or are being abused, especially as children.

A tennis coach in Serbia allegedly assaulted his 14-year-old daughter. (Twitter)

“Hitting, pulling our ears, spitting in our faces, throwing us to the ground, hitting and kicking us. Just another day for us and so is this 14 year old girl.

“Imagine what goes on behind closed doors. It’s even worse.”

According to reports from Serbia, the man has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Serbian media report that the man could face between two and 10 years in prison if found guilty.

“This is exactly why I talked about it and wrote about it,” Dokic wrote.

“I’ve always said I’m not the first or the last to experience this, but my question now is ‘have things changed in the way our sport and society deal with this?’

A father in Serbia is accused of assaulting his daughter during tennis practice. (Twitter)

‘What about this poor girl. Who will talk about her and protect her?

“I’ll tell you from personal experience. No one.’

Andy Murray’s mother, Judy, herself a successful tennis coach, wrote: “Horrible example of parental physical abuse in junior tennis﻿.”

The man who shared the images online, Croatian actor Igor Juric﻿, told Nine’s Today he did not hesitate to draw attention to the actions of the father.

“I knew the video would go viral and that’s why I posted it,” he said.

“I was fully aware that it could also harm the girl who is being assaulted in the video, but I chose the lesser evil.

“When I say less evil, it was important to me that institutions and citizens in Serbia understand how much this girl is suffering.

﻿”We need to do something serious to stop it. I hope this will lead to change in our country.”

Belgrade Tennis Association president Milan Slavković﻿ said in a translated statement that the father’s actions were appalling.

“We strongly condemn the violence on the tennis court that took place during training,” he said.

“We have been informed that there is (alleged) domestic violence, as the perpetrator is the father of a young tennis player.

“We are working with the appropriate authority to close this case as soon as possible.”

For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here!