Sports
Jelena Dokic ‘sick’ as video shows father assaulting teenage daughter during practice session
The tennis community has condemned the actions of a father in Serbia after a video went viral of the man allegedly assaulting his 14-year-old daughter during a practice session.
Nine commentator Jelena Dokic said she felt “sick” and “broken” after watching the footage, while Australian player Daria Saville said the teen will be “broken forever”.
The gruesome footage shows a man kicking and beating the girl before throwing her to the ground and kicking her again.
READ MORE: Knights brood over incredible roster commotion
READ MORE: Punter turns $1 into $150k with an insane cup bet
READ MORE: Smith ‘willing to play’ amid injury crisis
Dokic, who shared her own experiences at the hands of an abusive father in her powerful autobiography unbreakable, called the man a ‘monster’
“I feel sick, I threw up and I’m devastated after seeing this,” Dokic wrote on social media.
“Do you think this is brutal? It is, but it is a normal day for many of us who have been or are being abused, especially as children.
“Hitting, pulling our ears, spitting in our faces, throwing us to the ground, hitting and kicking us. Just another day for us and so is this 14 year old girl.
“Imagine what goes on behind closed doors. It’s even worse.”
According to reports from Serbia, the man has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Serbian media report that the man could face between two and 10 years in prison if found guilty.
“This is exactly why I talked about it and wrote about it,” Dokic wrote.
“I’ve always said I’m not the first or the last to experience this, but my question now is ‘have things changed in the way our sport and society deal with this?’
‘What about this poor girl. Who will talk about her and protect her?
“I’ll tell you from personal experience. No one.’
Andy Murray’s mother, Judy, herself a successful tennis coach, wrote: “Horrible example of parental physical abuse in junior tennis.”
The man who shared the images online, Croatian actor Igor Juric, told Nine’s Today he did not hesitate to draw attention to the actions of the father.
“I knew the video would go viral and that’s why I posted it,” he said.
“I was fully aware that it could also harm the girl who is being assaulted in the video, but I chose the lesser evil.
“When I say less evil, it was important to me that institutions and citizens in Serbia understand how much this girl is suffering.
”We need to do something serious to stop it. I hope this will lead to change in our country.”
Belgrade Tennis Association president Milan Slavković said in a translated statement that the father’s actions were appalling.
“We strongly condemn the violence on the tennis court that took place during training,” he said.
“We have been informed that there is (alleged) domestic violence, as the perpetrator is the father of a young tennis player.
“We are working with the appropriate authority to close this case as soon as possible.”
For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here!
Number 1 in tennis world: Iga Swiatek claims first place, silences Barty doubt with incredible win streak
|
Sources
2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/tennis/serbia-14-year-old-girl-assaulted-by-father-video-jelena-dokic-reaction/a4ca9804-7be9-4660-bde1-cc666a6252c6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jelena Dokic ‘sick’ as video shows father assaulting teenage daughter during practice session
- Lack of sleep, insomnia and snoring may increase risk
- James Corden called out by Ricky Gervais for nearly identical Twitter joke – The Hollywood Reporter
- TSX reopens after ‘connection issue’ briefly halted all trading on Tuesday
- Potent RSV vaccine data lifts hope after years of futility
- Korean actor Yoo Ah-in denies causing Itaewon tragedy – Reuters
- U.S. federal agents fired pepper ball projectiles at Venezuelan protesters near El Paso after a Border Patrol agent was injured, officials say
- College Football Playoff Rankings: Top four teams are Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson
- Halt of grain exports as Putin demands ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv
- Jagat Nusantara, National Capital Overview (IKN)
- Bollywood star Salman Khan gets Y+ category security
- The 16 Best Maternity Dresses for All Stages of Pregnancy