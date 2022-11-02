Broadneck Field Hockey advances to regional finals





By Dennis McGinley After an undefeated regular season, including victories over several top Baltimore metro area teams, expectations for the Broadneck field hockey team are running high as the playoffs begin. Facing a South River team they defeated 2-0 earlier in the season, Broadneck scored early and often en route to a 7-2 victory in the region’s semifinals on October 31. The Bruins travel to St. Marys County on Wednesday to take on Leonardtown. Broadneck Coach Shannon Hanratty felt that the key to the quick start was the ability to control the pace with their playing style. We stuck to our game plan and were able to play our own style, she said. Kids had some really nice touches that made for some early goals which gave us some momentum. Arden Hunteman (one goal, one assist) scored a goal without assistance at just 2:06 into the game, then assisted a Faith Everett goal with 6:21 remaining in the first quarter. Katelyn Kearns scored the first of her three goals at 3:33 in the second quarter. South River came on the board just 1:12 later for Kearns and Raleigh Christmas (two goals) scored before half time as Broadneck took a 5-1 lead at half time. Coach Hanratty praised her team’s composure after conceding the goal to the Seahawks. We responded a little better to the pressure they put on us than the first time we played them, Hanratty said. Kearns and Herst closed the score in the second half, wedged around the Seahawks second goal. Chloe Page had two assists, and Jess Kopernick and Lexi Dupka each had an assist. Mia Moody made five saves in goal.

