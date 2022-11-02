Sports
England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in Brisbane
England have kept their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a thrilling 20-run win over New Zealand at the Gabba.
Skipper Jos Buttler scored a sensational 73 after being dropped twice on 8 and 40, while England made 6-179.
Glenn Phillips’ magnificent 62 from 36 balls kept New Zealand in pursuit until the last four overs.
However, when he fell for the excellent Sam Curran, New Zealand’s hopes were dashed.
The result means everything rests on the final round of Group One matches, with England second, behind New Zealand and ahead of Australia on the net run rate.
When England woke up this morning to persistent rain and leaden skies, there must have been fears of another washout, which would have nearly killed their chances of progress.
By mid-afternoon, however, the clouds had cleared and the perfect playing conditions finally drew a healthy crowd of 22,547 fans to the Gabba, 4,000 more than Monday’s game between Australia and Ireland.
They too should not be disappointed and witnessed an exciting battle between two high-quality teams.
After losing the toss and being asked to field, New Zealand got off to a near-perfect start when Buttler appeared to be caught in the sixth over from Mitchell Santner after a stunning dive from Kane Williamson on cover.
Buttler started to walk away, but replays showed that the Black Caps skipper had let the ball slip through his hands.
Buttler was on eight of eight balls at the time and he made New Zealand pay with a well-made 73, hitting his first six with a daring disaster shot on a Lockie Ferguson ball from the outside to the fine leg.
Dropping Buttler once was unfortunate. Dropping him a second time was just careless.
Daryl Mitchell was at fault for the second time when Buttler got a third life for the innings by making a simple catch on the mid-wicket line when he was on 40off Ferguson.
Meanwhile, Alex Hales was steadily rallying on the other side before being knocked off Santner for 52 out of 40, with Moeen Ali (5) promoted to number three to deal with the spinners, and fell shortly after.
Buttler continued to grow in his innings, hitting some luscious boundaries on Ferguson (2-45) and Boult (0-40), before sending the latter across the screen with a shot that wouldn’t look out of place in the World Series.
Liam Livingstone’s 14-ball cameo ended when he was bowled clean by Ferguson for 20, and Harry Brook (7) came and went in just three balls before being caught by Finn Allen on Tim Southee.
England sometimes tried their luck as skyed balls fell safely and protruding balls flew past the stumps, but even taking into account the two missed catches, New Zealand had a slight deviation in the field.
However, it was an excellent job from Williamson that brought an end to Buttler’s stellar stay, with the English skipper being eliminated on the non-pointing end after first stopping a blistering drive from Ben Stokes into cover.
Buttler’s innings saw him pass former skipper EoinMorgan as England’s leading points scorer in T20I cricket, with 2,468 runs.
Stokes fell LBW to Ferguson for 8 in the penultimate ball of the innings, before Dawid Malan pulled out three on a poor fielding deep end and made 179 on the same used strip that Australia scored the same total against Ireland the day before.
Buttler’s excellent night continued with the gloves, taking a dive catch to fire Devon Conway for a 9-ball 3 of a Chris Woakes delivery on the leg side.
The dangerous Allen was about to fall and flew Sam Curran halfway to Stokes.
As for England, Stokes immediately left the ground with an injury to his left index finger, the same finger he had undergone two surgeries with in 2021, but returned two overs later.
England were marginally ahead after the power playovers (2-40 to 0-48) and held that lead to 10 (2-66 to 0-77), but New Zealand caught a huge break in the 10th over when Ali took a babysitter dropped.
Phillips was 15 out of 10 when Ali casually shot a sitter in the middle of the wicket of Adil Rashid’s bowling.
He also seemed to capitalize right away, hitting a huge six to long-on from a Mark Wood yorker at 15mph.
To rub even more salt into Rashid’s wounds, Phillipss hit two huge sixes as the England leg spinner returned to attack and his 50-off hit 25 balls.
Stokes helped stop the avalanche of runs when he caught Williamson for a run-a-ball 40 from Rashid, with Jimmy Neesham (6) followed shortly after when he was caught by Curran on the square leg boundary of Wood’s bowling, who again regularly clocked over 150 km/h with a peak of 154.7 km/h.
Woakes and Curran were charged with bowling the deathovers, and the first had Mitchell (3) caught on the long rope by Chris Jordan before Livingstone in a 17thover going for 1-3.
However, the big wicket came the next time Phillips holed up to Jordan for a stunning 62 from just 36 balls, leaving New Zealand’s last combination of Ish Sodhi and Santner with an ultimately unassailable comparison of 45 runs from 15 balls.
Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka kept their small hopes alive with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan at the same venue.
Sri Lanka must beat England on Saturday and hope other results fall their way to make progress, while Australia will rely on a victory in Sri Lanka if they beat Afghanistan on Friday.
Afghanistan is out of the tournament, but if they were to battle for a win, or even a narrow defeat, coupled with England’s win the next day, that would spell the end of Australia’s campaign.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-01/england-new-zealand-t20-cricket-world-cup/101602370
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in Brisbane
- “A detailed and thorough investigation into the Morbi tragedy needs time”, says the Prime Minister
- Documentary about Donald Trump from the Daily Wire when he debuts on November 3 – The Hollywood Reporter
- China’s fishing fleet challenged the US to a standoff on the high seas
- Asian stock markets mixed at Tuesday’s close
- Pushing the boundaries of the digital future of retail
- AFM: Hollywood (Thailand) launches its first film Slate
- QF, Semifinal Matches Organized On Day 2 – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism
- Freddie Freeman, Austin Barnes, Chris Taylor and more Dodgers dress up
- Former President Donald Trump backs Mark Ronchetti
- Johnson suspects Putin won’t resort to nuclear strike in war with Ukraine
- 24-Year-Old K-Drama Actor and Singer Dies in Itaewon Crowd’s Crush – Mothership.SG