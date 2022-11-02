England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in Brisbane

England have kept their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a thrilling 20-run win over New Zealand at the Gabba.

Skipper Jos Buttler scored a sensational 73 after being dropped twice on 8 and 40, while England made 6-179.

Glenn Phillips’ magnificent 62 from 36 balls kept New Zealand in pursuit until the last four overs.

However, when he fell for the excellent Sam Curran, New Zealand’s hopes were dashed.

The result means everything rests on the final round of Group One matches, with England second, behind New Zealand and ahead of Australia on the net run rate.

When England woke up this morning to persistent rain and leaden skies, there must have been fears of another washout, which would have nearly killed their chances of progress.

By mid-afternoon, however, the clouds had cleared and the perfect playing conditions finally drew a healthy crowd of 22,547 fans to the Gabba, 4,000 more than Monday’s game between Australia and Ireland.

They too should not be disappointed and witnessed an exciting battle between two high-quality teams.

After losing the toss and being asked to field, New Zealand got off to a near-perfect start when Buttler appeared to be caught in the sixth over from Mitchell Santner after a stunning dive from Kane Williamson on cover.

Buttler started to walk away, but replays showed that the Black Caps skipper had let the ball slip through his hands.

The ball is under it, but it had hit the ground first. ( Getty Images: ICC/Chris Hyde )

Buttler was on eight of eight balls at the time and he made New Zealand pay with a well-made 73, hitting his first six with a daring disaster shot on a Lockie Ferguson ball from the outside to the fine leg.

Dropping Buttler once was unfortunate. Dropping him a second time was just careless.

Daryl Mitchell was at fault for the second time when Buttler got a third life for the innings by making a simple catch on the mid-wicket line when he was on 40off Ferguson.

Jos Buttler’s half-century helped propel England to a decent score. ( Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris )

Meanwhile, Alex Hales was steadily rallying on the other side before being knocked off Santner for 52 out of 40, with Moeen Ali (5) promoted to number three to deal with the spinners, and fell shortly after.

Buttler continued to grow in his innings, hitting some luscious boundaries on Ferguson (2-45) and Boult (0-40), before sending the latter across the screen with a shot that wouldn’t look out of place in the World Series.

Jos Buttler auditioned for the Houston Astros during his innings. ( Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris )

Liam Livingstone’s 14-ball cameo ended when he was bowled clean by Ferguson for 20, and Harry Brook (7) came and went in just three balls before being caught by Finn Allen on Tim Southee.

England sometimes tried their luck as skyed balls fell safely and protruding balls flew past the stumps, but even taking into account the two missed catches, New Zealand had a slight deviation in the field.

However, it was an excellent job from Williamson that brought an end to Buttler’s stellar stay, with the English skipper being eliminated on the non-pointing end after first stopping a blistering drive from Ben Stokes into cover.

Buttler’s innings saw him pass former skipper EoinMorgan as England’s leading points scorer in T20I cricket, with 2,468 runs.

Stokes fell LBW to Ferguson for 8 in the penultimate ball of the innings, before Dawid Malan pulled out three on a poor fielding deep end and made 179 on the same used strip that Australia scored the same total against Ireland the day before.

Buttler’s excellent night continued with the gloves, taking a dive catch to fire Devon Conway for a 9-ball 3 of a Chris Woakes delivery on the leg side.

Chris Woakes provided the early breakthrough for England. ( Getty Images: Chris Hyde – ICC )

The dangerous Allen was about to fall and flew Sam Curran halfway to Stokes.

As for England, Stokes immediately left the ground with an injury to his left index finger, the same finger he had undergone two surgeries with in 2021, but returned two overs later.

Ben Stokes briefly left the field after aggravating his troublesome left index finger. ( Getty Images: ICC/Chris Hyde )

England were marginally ahead after the power playovers (2-40 to 0-48) and held that lead to 10 (2-66 to 0-77), but New Zealand caught a huge break in the 10th over when Ali took a babysitter dropped.

Phillips was 15 out of 10 when Ali casually shot a sitter in the middle of the wicket of Adil Rashid’s bowling.

Adil Rashid should have had Glenn Philips caught when he was 15. ( Getty Images: Albert Perez )

He also seemed to capitalize right away, hitting a huge six to long-on from a Mark Wood yorker at 15mph.

To rub even more salt into Rashid’s wounds, Phillipss hit two huge sixes as the England leg spinner returned to attack and his 50-off hit 25 balls.

Stokes helped stop the avalanche of runs when he caught Williamson for a run-a-ball 40 from Rashid, with Jimmy Neesham (6) followed shortly after when he was caught by Curran on the square leg boundary of Wood’s bowling, who again regularly clocked over 150 km/h with a peak of 154.7 km/h.

Sam Curran took a huge catch to fire the dangerous Jimmy Neesham. ( Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris )

Woakes and Curran were charged with bowling the deathovers, and the first had Mitchell (3) caught on the long rope by Chris Jordan before Livingstone in a 17thover going for 1-3.

However, the big wicket came the next time Phillips holed up to Jordan for a stunning 62 from just 36 balls, leaving New Zealand’s last combination of Ish Sodhi and Santner with an ultimately unassailable comparison of 45 runs from 15 balls.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka kept their small hopes alive with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan at the same venue.

Sri Lanka must beat England on Saturday and hope other results fall their way to make progress, while Australia will rely on a victory in Sri Lanka if they beat Afghanistan on Friday.

Afghanistan is out of the tournament, but if they were to battle for a win, or even a narrow defeat, coupled with England’s win the next day, that would spell the end of Australia’s campaign.