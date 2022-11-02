Everything Kirk Ferentz Said Before Confronting Purdue

When all phases contribute, it certainly becomes easier. Some players can only win games, I think. But it makes it a lot easier if you get some help at all stages. Starting at the front is a great place. Someone has to run routes, catch the ball. Someone must be able to run it.

When I look at violations, it usually is. When you have a man like Mahomes, that’s great. I also say that I think he played on a 6-6, 6-7 college team as a player. I don’t think they went to a bowling game, which will blow your mind when you think about it.

It still takes a team to get things done.

Q. In general, with the things Spencer did well on Saturday, if you take away the records and things like that, how much do you expect that to carry over to the next four games?

KIRK FERENTZ: Depends on how we play around him. Must help him. He is able to get his feet on the ground, had some time to do what he needed to do, get the ball to where he needed to get it.

One of the games I enjoyed the most was when he pulled the ball down and ran away. I dumped it to Monte. That’s not necessarily a signature game for him. I’m only talking about Mahomes. If a man can do something like that, it really helps the case. It’s hard to keep that bag clean every time you relapse.

Q. In the rivalry portion of the season, Wisconsin, Nebraska. Do you put Purdue in the same conversation?

KIRK FERENTZ: Yes, every game is a rivalry game. Any college football game. Single elimination as far as I’m concerned. Still in conference. If you’re part of a conference, they also have that extra meaning. We’re not looking at the conference race at all at this point. We’re only looking at this week.

For our team right now, I mean we’re fighting for our lives, so we’re just trying to make incremental profits. It’s been like that every week. Last week we took some steps. We’ll try to do the same again this week.

Q. Purdue’s offense, in its entirety, how about their schedule makes it challenging for a defense? How would you describe the chess match of recent years?

KIRK FERENTZ: Again, talk about Coach Brohm’s career, wherever you want to go, when he was a player, he was very good. His coaching experience, as an assistant, Western Kentucky, Purdue, have always been very productive offensively, scored runs, made yards.

I think probably the only thing that comes to mind is they both run and throw the football, execute it effectively. They have a back who has done a very good job for them. Then they involve everyone in the passing game. Their tight end is a really good receiver. They have a good group of recipients, not just one guy.

I’m not saying it’s the same as the state of Ohio, but the state of Ohio had a lot of guys across the board who did a really good job. It makes it a real challenge. That’s kind of where it all starts.

Then a veteran quarterback who’s been very, very productive.

Q. Historically, there have been some controversial recruiting rivalries, if you will, between Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan State, maybe about 10 years ago. Given that I think you had six guys here from Indiana in June, four to Purdue, two committed to you, does that put you in a controversial category or a really good off-season competition with Purdue?

KIRK FERENTZ: It’s competition. Every time you cross state lines, which we do a lot because of our population, every time you leave your state, you climb a hill. You would assume that the country’s state schools have at least an advantage. In some cases this is not the case, but most of the time it is. You’re making some sort of assumption.

If we travel there, you have to beat Indiana, Purdue with a player. Notre Dame is a bit of a separate category. It’s the same if we go to that state home school or that home state school as a starting point.

In the end, recruitment comes down to a guy who feels like, hey, the fit is right for him. There are a few people who know, Iowa no, Purdue, Indiana yes. I want to stay at home, things like that. That’s what you’re hoping for is in-state recruiter. It’s not always like that.

Q. How much better are they now than when they were in Jeff’s freshman year?

KIRK FERENTZ: Talking about recruiting or football?

Q. Recruitment.

KIRK FERENTZ: They have been successful as a program. There’s a period when Joe Tiller left, there’s a real drop-off. That’s a huge recruiting advantage, if your team doesn’t do well, the program isn’t strong, it’s not a knock on anyone, it is what it is. That was a good time to be there. Now their program is very strong. He did a great job building that thing.

Again, it’s not just an abusive deal, it’s a whole program. We therefore have a lot of respect for them. I know it’s going to be tough, just like any state we go to in the Big Ten, it’s going to be tough because there’s a lot of good programs out there now.

Q. Broad question here, but what do you think was the main reason for Saturday’s offensive success?

KIRK FERENTZ: Again, I think I’ll probably throw it up front. Our line block was a little better than this year for the most part. There were a few games where they flashed. I just thought we played better in the run-up and passed up front. Then the skill guys did well too. Tight ends play really well, both Sam and Luke do well there. Receivers did their job, did a good job. The back went well. Spencer played well. It’s kind of how the offense works.

Q. Thinking back to the off-season, everyone was talking about the linebackers, secondary. It feels like the line of defense was third fiddle. How do you rate the growth after that performance on Saturday?

KIRK FERENTZ: I felt pretty good about the group really coming into the season. Last year we graduated some guys, so last year we were young. I thought those guys were getting a grip. This year VanValkenburg was the only man we really lost. A kind of collective effort. Maybe eight to ten guys had a chance to play pretty well. Unpacked a bit that way. We also had some injury issues there. At least we have some depth on that side. We don’t have that depth offensively. That has been good for us.

I don’t want to call us nameless defense or whatever, but we have a bunch of guys who just do a good job. Saturday is a good example. This has been the case all season. We’ve done a good job getting to the quarterback, but often those are cover pockets. We do well in the back end, easy throw. If you can do that, it gives guys a chance to get up front when they work hard. Our guys work hard. They go fast when they get there. We can rotate them so they stay fresh, which is an advantage.

Q. George Barnett’s style, a little more cerebral than Tim Polasek. Is that right?

KIRK FERENTZ: They’re very different personalities. But they are both good coaches. Tim, he wanted to be a coordinator, which I understand. Felt better professionally. He was a man we turned into a line coach, I think. I think that probably helped him a bit.

This is what George did. George was weaned on that, if you will. He is an excellent teacher. That really stood out in the interview. He’s been like that ever since.

Obviously has the patience of a saint. It’s been tough. I have been there. I think I already alluded to this, in 1983 we graduated seven seniors out of 10, which is not good. That next year, boy, were we in a similar situation. We just worked through it. A year later we were at the Rose Bowl with some pretty good senior linemen, seniors and juniors. We got through it, it went well.

You just have to keep working on it.

Q. Do you think that’s a possibility?

KIRK FERENTZ: We’re not exactly veteran there. I think DeJong and Jack are the two oldest boys. These guys are all young guys with a great future. They have a good work ethic, all that. They need work, that’s what they need. I think we have the right guys. We generally want them to age a little faster.

Q. What is your impression of Jay Higgins?

KIRK FERENTZ: I’m not surprised he’s doing great. I’m not surprised. He’s one of the guys, if it’s ever an advantage to take guys out due to injury, last spring we got to watch the backup linebackers. Jay just really came out on the front during all spring training.

Again, we are talking about players developing in growth. He has been good in special teams. We all came out of the spring as coaches feeling like this guy could start for us now. He played very well on Saturday. Has played well.

He has a great personality, a great team man. Works extremely hard. We are delighted to have him on our football team. He has a very good future. I’m not surprised he’s playing well now.

Q. Sabastian Castro also came in and played in the corner with Cooper?

KIRK FERENTZ: That’s kind of where we are now. That gets a little thin at the back.

But yeah, Sebastian did a really good job too. Again, he’s a man we’ve been watching. He has done well in special teams. He is on the rise defensively. We locked him up in that role. He did well there.

Cooper is a man of rare positional flexibility. We don’t have a lot of position flexibility right now because of our depth. He’s practically locked in the corner. Does a really good job there. Also does great in special teams. He is a football player.

Thank you.