Kiski Area Tennis Players Enjoy Trip To WPIAL Playoffs
Through:
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 15:25
The girls’ tennis of Kiski Area made waves this season as the Cavaliers qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.
“Honestly, I couldn’t have wished for a better season,” said coach Trent Goerk. “These were some of the best girls to coach. Everyone had a really great year and enjoyed playing the game. I just want the kids to enjoy the game.”
Kiski’s veteran tennis coach believed his team would compete for a WPIAL playoff spot this season. His expectation turned out to be true.
“I thought the girls would play well enough to give us a shot at the playoffs,” said Goerk. “And they came through as I had hoped.”
The Cavaliers were led by the one-two punch of junior Ambur Orowitz and senior Lexiann Colaianni to No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
Orowitz is a three-year-old varsity player who has taken the top spot in singles since her freshman campaign.
“She had a great season,” said Goerk. “She had a hard time in the early years. She was able to grow up and get a little better. She played great all season and won some important games for us.”
Orowitz secured number 7 for the section tournament, where she defeated Hempfield senior Angela Long in the first round before losing to Franklin Regional junior Ellen Liu in the quarterfinals.
“My season went pretty well,” Orowitz said. “There were (opponents) that I would normally lose to that I could win against, and I felt more comfortable on the pitch as a whole.
“Our team definitely performed better than we normally do. We made it to the play-offs for the first time in years.”
Colaianni is a top defender in the backcourt of the Kiski Area girls’ basketball team. She averaged 8.5 ppg as a freshman, but missed her entire sophomore season due to a hip injury. The 5-foot-3 guard averaged 10.1 ppg in 2021-22.
Colaianni returned to the KA tennis courts this fall, using her athleticism to take the No. 2 spot in the lineup. She received the number 17 for the section tournament, beating number 16 Gabriella Dobransky, a senior Armstrong, to secure a berth in the first round. Penn-Trafford freshman Amelia Williams defeated Colaianni and then captured the section championship.
“I am very happy that I have chosen to play tennis again this year. I wish I’d gone back sooner,” Colaianni said. “This year I loved (playing) tennis. I played my freshman year and then took a break due to injury reasons. I wanted to come back and try again my last year. I’ve made fantastic friendships, I have a really good coach and I managed not to play for two years.
“I thought our team worked well together and had fun at the same time. We made it to the playoffs and WPIAL doubles, which hasn’t happened in a long time in girls’ tennis at KA.”
Seven other girls earned varsity letters for the Cavaliers this season, as Goerk used this year’s team depth on a match-to-match basis.
Seniors Asya Welch and Sabrina Wilson, along with Orowitz and Colaianni, rotated first and second in doubles.
Both sets of players advanced to the doubles section tournament.
Orowitz and Colaianni, placed third, defeated opponents Armstrong and Hempfield to advance to the semifinals. She lost to eventual doubles section champions, No. 2 seeded junior Ellen Liu and Franklin Regional senior Hannah Zheng.
Welch and Wilson defeated a tandem from Connellsville to secure a place against No. 1 Avery Massaro and Raylor Shanefelder from Latrobe, who took third.
Kiski’s seventh-year coach mixed and matched five others in his lineup, consisting of seniors Ella McBryde and Savannah Renwick, juniors Lindsay Bush and Makenna Maclean, and Lauren Roolf, a distinguished freshman.
“I moved a lot of things,” said Goerk. “The girls were interchangeable in the lineup. I’ve moved people to try and get our best matchups. ”
The Cavaliers finished fourth in Section 1-3A with a 5-3 record.
Franklin Regional won the section title 8-0, followed by Latrobe (7-1), Penn-Trafford (6-2) and Kiski.
The Cavaliers landed 14th for the WPIAL playoffs, where they lost to No. 3 North Allegheny in the first round.
“For me, being part of the tennis team has been a positive experience so far,” said Orowitz. “My teammates are all great people and we can always count on each other for support despite the circumstances.
“And of course we like to go to Sheetz after our away games.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
