Sports
Hockey Greensburg Salem has high expectations after strong start
Through:
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 15:24
In his four seasons as a hockey coach at Greensburg Salem, Corey Mentch has never seen a Golden Lions team offer so much potential.
Whether they can deliver is another matter.
Despite taking 12 wins last season, the most under Mentch, Greensburg Salem was knocked out of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoffs after a three-team tiebreaker.
“We definitely have a chip on our shoulder,” Mentch said. “But we also know that we left points on the board. We had games that we knew we could have won and we didn’t.
“Last year (12-8-0, 24 points) was a head scratcher. We had all these skills and we just struggled so much to make things click. There was just something missing. You couldn’t tell what it was, but now you can feel the energy around them. They are a close team this year and they are the best of friends.”
The chemistry really showed in the early departure for Greensburg Salem, which destroyed its first three PIHL opponents by a combined 26-3 en route to a scheduled Tuesday night Class A showdown with Norwin at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont.
Like Greensburg Salem, the Knights are also 3-0 on a trio of skewed scores. Norwin has beaten his opponents, 29-3.
“We’re going to see strong competition,” Mentch said. “It’s early, so it’s hard to get a real barometer of where everyone is. And we also have some new teams that have just come out of Double-A, and that makes it harder to differentiate.”
Senior striker Owen Tutich leads Greensburg Salem by 12 points after providing four assists in the Golden Lions’ 8-0 win over Freeport on Thursday at the Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
“He came in as a freshman (in 2019) and produced right away,” Mentch said. “He put up 30-something points. That’s not common for a freshman. He has a lot of confidence. He’s as focused as can be.”
Since many high school hockey players generally choose to play for advanced travel teams, Mentch is grateful for such a potentially strong and loyal roster.
“I have three Triple-A (caliber) players here and they want to be here,” Mentch said, referring to Tutich, senior defender Colton Humphrey and junior striker Carter Cherok.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve had skill and depth that don’t matter anymore,” Mentch said. “Every year I’ve been here, we’ve had top-notch skills. The depth has been a problem.”
For Mentch, maybe a year ago that was the missing ingredient.
“This year I’m putting my sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth up and those are all kids who can really play,” he said. “Like, they can go out and I can expect them to produce. That was not always the case. That’s just not the case in Single-A.”
Junior striker Chase Kushner, senior striker Sam Spigarelli and junior defender Noah Outly are others Mentch chose for their strong early play.
Tutich, Spigarelli and Outly serve as team captains.
After Greensburg held Salem Freeport to just five shots without a goal, Mentch gave a shoutout to the team’s defense, especially Outly.
“Noah Outly is one of the smartest defenders I’ve ever coached,” Mentch said. “He’s always been smart about things and he’s always been reliable. But this year he has this confidence with the puck that came out of nowhere. He rushes the puck, he makes plays, he jumps up in plays. He becomes a fantastic player.”
Sophomore Tristan Gonzales and junior Ethan Patrick have shared time in goal for the Golden Lions, who have both conceded a goal so far.
With a great record despite missing playoffs a year ago, Mentch said he believes Greensburg Salem can make it to the PIHL Varsity A Blue Division Championship and qualify for the postseason.
Heading into the week, Fox Chapel led the division with eight points, followed by Greensburg Salem and Norwin with six points each.
After the game against Norwin on Tuesday, Greensburg Salem will be inactive until a rematch on November 3 with Westmont Hilltop at the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown. The Golden Lions defeated the Hilltoppers, 11-1, at the Nevin Arena on October 13.
Tags: Greensburg Salem
|
Sources
2/ https://tribhssn.triblive.com/greensburg-salem-hockey-has-high-expectations-after-strong-start/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hockey Greensburg Salem has high expectations after strong start
- The PDIP confirms that the presidential candidates of Megawati and Jokowi will not be different
- US tech companies in China may soon be forced to choose a flag
- Chadwick Boseman’s wife reflects on late actor’s cancer battle
- Correspondents Are International Observers – FOREIGN PRESS
- Dwayne Johnson’s Daughters Dress Up As ‘Bad Girls’ For Halloween In Photos By Lauren Hashian
- PM Modi proclaims Mangarh Dham a national monument of Rajasthan India News
- Young The Giant brings Bollywood to Chicago in Aragon (Show review)
- Kiski Area Tennis Players Enjoy Trip To WPIAL Playoffs
- Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip, Then Fed Up; Jobs Data Cap Gains
- Transformation, Innovation and Citizenship: How Lenovo is Building a Positive Future
- FSU trumpets global reach as it celebrates International Education Month