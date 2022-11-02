Hockey Greensburg Salem has high expectations after strong start

Through:



Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 15:24

Chaz ball | Tribune-Review Owen Tutich of Greensburg Salem has 12 points from three games.

In his four seasons as a hockey coach at Greensburg Salem, Corey Mentch has never seen a Golden Lions team offer so much potential.

Whether they can deliver is another matter.

Despite taking 12 wins last season, the most under Mentch, Greensburg Salem was knocked out of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoffs after a three-team tiebreaker.

“We definitely have a chip on our shoulder,” Mentch said. “But we also know that we left points on the board. We had games that we knew we could have won and we didn’t.

“Last year (12-8-0, 24 points) was a head scratcher. We had all these skills and we just struggled so much to make things click. There was just something missing. You couldn’t tell what it was, but now you can feel the energy around them. They are a close team this year and they are the best of friends.”

The chemistry really showed in the early departure for Greensburg Salem, which destroyed its first three PIHL opponents by a combined 26-3 en route to a scheduled Tuesday night Class A showdown with Norwin at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont.

Like Greensburg Salem, the Knights are also 3-0 on a trio of skewed scores. Norwin has beaten his opponents, 29-3.

“We’re going to see strong competition,” Mentch said. “It’s early, so it’s hard to get a real barometer of where everyone is. And we also have some new teams that have just come out of Double-A, and that makes it harder to differentiate.”

Senior striker Owen Tutich leads Greensburg Salem by 12 points after providing four assists in the Golden Lions’ 8-0 win over Freeport on Thursday at the Nevin Arena in Greensburg.

“He came in as a freshman (in 2019) and produced right away,” Mentch said. “He put up 30-something points. That’s not common for a freshman. He has a lot of confidence. He’s as focused as can be.”

Since many high school hockey players generally choose to play for advanced travel teams, Mentch is grateful for such a potentially strong and loyal roster.

“I have three Triple-A (caliber) players here and they want to be here,” Mentch said, referring to Tutich, senior defender Colton Humphrey and junior striker Carter Cherok.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve had skill and depth that don’t matter anymore,” Mentch said. “Every year I’ve been here, we’ve had top-notch skills. The depth has been a problem.”

For Mentch, maybe a year ago that was the missing ingredient.

“This year I’m putting my sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth up and those are all kids who can really play,” he said. “Like, they can go out and I can expect them to produce. That was not always the case. That’s just not the case in Single-A.”

Junior striker Chase Kushner, senior striker Sam Spigarelli and junior defender Noah Outly are others Mentch chose for their strong early play.

Tutich, Spigarelli and Outly serve as team captains.

After Greensburg held Salem Freeport to just five shots without a goal, Mentch gave a shoutout to the team’s defense, especially Outly.

“Noah Outly is one of the smartest defenders I’ve ever coached,” Mentch said. “He’s always been smart about things and he’s always been reliable. But this year he has this confidence with the puck that came out of nowhere. He rushes the puck, he makes plays, he jumps up in plays. He becomes a fantastic player.”

Sophomore Tristan Gonzales and junior Ethan Patrick have shared time in goal for the Golden Lions, who have both conceded a goal so far.

With a great record despite missing playoffs a year ago, Mentch said he believes Greensburg Salem can make it to the PIHL Varsity A Blue Division Championship and qualify for the postseason.

Heading into the week, Fox Chapel led the division with eight points, followed by Greensburg Salem and Norwin with six points each.

After the game against Norwin on Tuesday, Greensburg Salem will be inactive until a rematch on November 3 with Westmont Hilltop at the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown. The Golden Lions defeated the Hilltoppers, 11-1, at the Nevin Arena on October 13.

Tags: Greensburg Salem