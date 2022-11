Thanks to IPL, American money finally discovers Indian cricket

In the decade since RedBird Capital Partners was founded, Gerry Cardinale has acquired interests in Fenway Sports Group, the YES Network of the New York Yankees and AC Milan. One of his partners, Alec Scheiner, previously worked with NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Both men know very well what a multi-billion dollar business looks like. However, the sport they see the greatest advantage in today may come as a surprise. “When we first started watching cricket, we were by no means experts,” Scheiner said. “But the more we studied it, the more we realized it felt like the NFL did twenty years ago.” Therefore, in June 2021, RedBird bought a 15% stake in IPL team Rajasthan Royals for $37.5 million. The money poured into the competition over the past 15 months suggests that RedBird has struck a bargain. Four months after that deal closed, an IPL expansion team sold for $940 million. Eight months later, IPL negotiated new agency contracts worth $6.2 billion. At over $1 billion per year, IPL now generates annual broadcast revenue comparable to top leagues such as the NFL ($10 billion per year), the English Premier League (about $6.9 billion) and the NBA ($2.7 billion). ). IPL is just behind NFL per game.

And suddenly a lot of people want to go in. Disney and Sony were among the bidders in the broadcasting rights tender last year. CVC Capital Partners has just added an IPL team to a portfolio that already has stakes in rugby and football. Among those who beat it? The American owners of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United. The fact that there is money to be made with cricket in India is a new phenomenon. In the 1990s, the BCCI had to pay Doordarshan to show the national team’s matches. The start of the IPL in 2008 changed that. IPL competitions now attract a national TV audience of over 200 million. “From an investment perspective, it ticked a lot of boxes,” said Mustafa Ghouse, director of one of the competition’s founding teams, Delhi Capitals. “It’s a closed competition with no relegation, so your earnings are safe regardless of your performance, while costs are limited by a salary cap for players.” NYT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/sports/thanks-to-ipl-american-money-discovers-indian-cricket-at-last/articleshow/95238110.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos