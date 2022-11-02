Tennessee Football is #1 in College Football Playoff Ranking





Tennessee football ranks #1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. The other top teams are No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, no. 4 Clemson, No. 5 michigan, no. 6 Alabama, no. 7 TCU, no. 8 Oregon, no. 9 Southern Cal and No. 10 LSU. Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will face Georgia (8-0, 5-0) (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) on Saturday in Athens, Georgia. The game will have a strong impact on next week’s rankings and beyond. Alabama (7-1, 4-1) also faces a tough test on Saturday at LSU (6-2, 4-1) (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). [Capture the thrills of Tennessee football’s epic 2022 season with our special new book — and save 20% by ordering today!] JALIN HYATT AND PEYTON MANNINGThere’s more to this Tennessee receiver and that Peyton Manning photo than you know ADAMSTennessee Can’t Match Recent SEC Champions in Stars, But Could Be Just as Successful The selection committee of the College Football Playoff released its first ranking on Tuesday evening. It will release new rankings every Tuesday in November and announce its final rosters on December 4, after the conference championships. There is a lot of football ahead. But this first ranking brings some clarity to teams’ path to the four-team College Football Playoff. The semifinals of this season’s playoffs will be played on December 31 at the Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) and Peach Bowl (Atlanta). The game for the national championship is on January 9 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. How do playoff contestants resumes compare? There are still six unbeaten teams left, but that will change with head-to-head matches. Tennessee is #1 in record strength, according to: ESPN. That ranking reflects the probability that an average Top 25 team would have the same record or better given the schedule. It’s a combination of the schedule’s Vols strength (No. 19) and an undefeated record. They have victories over the currently ranked teams Alabama, LSU and Kentucky, according to the AP Top 25 and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. They also beat Pittsburgh and Florida, which were ranked when they played. Ohio State (8-0) is #2 in record strength and #2 in schedule strength. It has a ranked win over Penn State, and the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame when it was ranked. TCU (8-0) is #3 in record strength and #63 in schedule strength. It has ranked victories over the state of Oklahoma and the state of Kansas. And it beat Oklahoma and Kansas when they were ranked. Clemson (8-0) is #4 in record strength and #72 in schedule strength. It has taken wins at Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Syracuse. Georgia, the defending National Champion, is No. 5 in record strength and No. 75 in schedule strength. It has a ranked win over Oregon in the season opener. Michigan (8-0) is No. 7 in record strength and No. 79 in schedule strength. It has a ranked win over Penn State. The Alabamas only loss was against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide is No. 6 in record strength and No. 6 in schedule strength. It beat Arkansas and the state of Mississippi when ranked. College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings 1. Tennessee (8-0) 2. Ohio State (8-0) 3. Georgia (8-0) 4. Clemson (8-0) 5. Michigan (8-0) 6. Alabama (7-1) 7. TCU (8-0) 8. Oregon (7-1) 9. USC (7-1) 10. LSU (6-2) 11. Ole Miss (8-1) 12. UCLA (7-1) 13. Kansas State (6-2) 14. Utah (6-2) 15. Penn State (6-2) 16. Illinois (7-1) 17. North Carolina (7-1) 18. Oklahoma State (6-2) 19. Tulan (7-1) 20. Syracuse (6-2) 21. Wake Forest (6-2) 22. NC State (6-2) 23. Oregon State (6-2) 24. Texel (5-3) 25. UCF (6-2) Reach Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

