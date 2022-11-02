Venus Williams celebrates her professional tennis debut 28 years ago with an emotional Instagram post





Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images) For those of us who have been following the Williams sisters since the beginning of their careers, it seems like they only came on the scene yesterday. However, Venus Williams reminded us all how old we are with a Instagram post celebrates the anniversary of her professional tennis debut. Marking the day she first captivated tennis fans, the trailblazing athlete wrote: On this day, 28 years ago, I made my debut in professional tennis. 28 years later I never imagined what @serenawilliams and I would experience in this sport. I can tell the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about pursuing my best self. Every day, win, lose or draw. I can look back without regret. It’s all been worth it. read more The tennis world responded with congratulations to the post of seven-time Grand Slam champion. French Open finalist Coco Gauff simply wrote, Queen, while American star Reilly Opelka called Venus, My idol! When her sister, Serena Williams, announced earlier this year that she… evolves away from tennis, many fans and analysts wondered if Venus would follow suit and leave the sport. The five-time Wimbledon champion maintained her support for Serena and reiterated how much she enjoys competing. The 42-year-old legend hasn’t played that much lately and has only competed in five events this year. She played both singles and doubles with Serena at the 2022 US Open in August, losing in the first round of both matches. It’s true that the five-time Olympic medalist hasn’t reached her former world No. 1 level lately, but when she’s on the pitch, it’s clear how much she still loves the sport. While it’s too early to make plans for the Australian Open in 2023, Venus will need a wild card entry if she wants to compete in the first Grand Slam of the tennis season. Story continues More from The Root Sign up for Root’s newsletter. For the latest news, facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/venus-williams-celebrates-her-professional-160300980.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos