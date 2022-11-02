Orange, Deacons, Cavaliers advance to ACC Field Hockey Semifinals

DURHAM, NC (theACC.com) The semifinal field for the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championship will be played after quarterfinal victories by Syracuse, Wake Forest and Virginia on Tuesday.

The semifinal action kicks off Wednesday at 1 p.m. with top-seeded North Carolina (15-0), who received an opening round bye, against No. 5 Syracuse (15-4) at Williams Field at Dukes Jack Katz Stadium.

The second game is set for 3:30 p.m., with No. 2 seed Wake Forest (15-4) facing No. 3 Virginia (12-6). Wednesday’s winners will go on to meet in Friday’s championship game at 2 p.m.

North Carolina defeated Syracuse 6-1 in their regular season meeting in Chapel Hill on October 14, when freshman Ryleigh Heck scored her first career hat-trick, scoring seven points. On that same date, Wake Forest scrapped for a hard-fought road win in Virginia. Abby Carpenters’ goal with 5:03 left in that game proved the difference.

Syracuse outscored No. 4 seeded Boston College 6-2 in Tuesdays tournament opener, and Wake Forest cleared seventh seeded host Duke 1-0. Virginia and No. 6 Louisville once again put up a defensive battle in the nightcap, with the Cavaliers scoring a first-quarter goal for a 1-0 win.

ACC Network provides live coverage of the entire championship, with Leah Secondo and Suzanne Bush on the phone.

A look at Tuesday’s quarterfinal action:

#5 Syracuse 6, #4 Boston College 2

Quirine Comans scored her 15th and 16th goals of the season, and the national 10th-ranked Orange matched their season, scoring high in Tuesday’s win.

The six-goal game was Syracuse’s fourth of the season and the first since a 6-0 shutout against Dartmouth on September 25. It marked the eighth game of the Orange squad of the year with at least five goals.

After seeing the Eagles take an early 1-0 lead on a rebound-following shot from Autumn Littlefield, Syracuse fought back for a 3-2 lead at the end of an active first half in which the teams combined for 24 shots (13 on target) .

Comans, Charlotte de Vries and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof each scored in the first half for the Orange squad, with Van den Nieuwenhofs scoring on an assist from deVries in the 3:03 mark of the second quarter, giving Syracuse the 3-2 lead that never gave it up again. The Orange put the game away with three unanswered goals in the second half.

Milagros Arteta scored the Eagles’ second goal midway through the second quarter.

The win gave the Dutch a sweep against BC in 2022 after a 3-0 win in the regular season meeting on September 30. Syracuse is 3-0 all-time against the Eagles in the ACC Field Hockey Championship.

The teams made 39 shots together and Syracuse goalkeeper Brooke Borzymowski registered nine saves.

The 16th nationally-ranked Eagles slipped to 8-10 with Tuesdays loss.

#2 Wake Forest 1, #7 Duke 0

One goal proved enough for the eighth national Demon Deacons, who won for the 15th time in 17 games and took their first win in the ACC Field Hockey Championship game since 2018.

The shutout win was Wake’s eighth of the year and the 17th game this season in which the Demon Deacons conceded two or fewer goals.

The teams looked set to go to a goalless draw at halftime, but Wake Forest broke through at 1:02 on Meike Lanckohrs’ 10th goal of the season from a penalty corner. Lanckohr drove in her shot after touching Lee Ann Gordon and Grace Delmotte for a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Demon Deacons appeared to take the lead seven minutes early after an apparent goal from Hannah Maxwell, but the game was overturned after a video review.

The second half proved to be a stalemate as Wake Forest held on to the Blue Devils (7-11) for the second time this season after a 3-0 home win on October 2.

#3 Virginia 1, #6 Louisville 0

Virginia took a 1-0 lead at 3.30am of the opening period when Taryn Tkachuk got a pass from Caroline Nemac to the left and made a handy backhand shot for her third goal of the season.

That held for the duration of the game, although the Cardinals defeated the Cavaliers 13-4 and narrowly missed some excellent scoring opportunities. Second-team All-ACC goalkeeper Jet Trimborn made five saves for Virginia en route to her fifth shutout of the year. Second-year defender Jans Croon added an important defensive save early in the fourth period.

UVA has now reached the semifinals of the ACC Field Hockey Championship each of the past eight years (including 2017 when the Cavaliers were the tournament’s No. 1 seed).

Virginia entered Tuesday night’s game at No. 5 in the final NFHCA poll and the Cardinals (12-7) were in 12th place.

ACC Field Hockey Championship 2022

Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium; Durham, North Carolina

Quarter-finals

tuesday 1 nov

#5 Syracuse 6, #4 Boston College 2

#2 Wake Forest 1, #7 Duke 0

#3 Virginia 1, #6 Louisville 0

Semi-finals

Wednesday Nov 2

13:00 – #1 North Carolina vs. #5 Syracuse (ACCN)

3:30 p.m. – #2 Wake Forest vs. #5 Virginia (ACCN)

Championship

Friday 4 November

2 p.m. – Wednesday Match Winners (ACN)