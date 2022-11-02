Swiatek dominates Kasatkina, Garcia beats Gauff at WTA Finals





Iga Swiatek showed why she is the number one in the world and the favorite to win this year’s WTA Finals in Forth Worth with a 6-2, 6-3 dismantling of Daria Kasatkina before Caroline Garcia defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets on Tuesday. The match felt pretty much over for Kasatkina as Swiatek saved two breakpoints and slammed a forehand winner past the Russians outstretched racket for a 3-0 lead in the first set. The 21-year-old Pole crossed from there and dominated with her serve, including one on match point that Kasatkina couldn’t handle, to improve her head-to-head record against Kasatkina to 5-0 this year. Welcome to the Swiatek Show @iga_swiatek sails past Kasatkina 6-2, 6-3.#WTAFinalspic.twitter.com/hvX47onyBS — wta (@WTA) Nov 1, 2022 I think I started pretty well and that gave me a lot of confidence, said Swiatek tennis channel. But on the other hand, you have to be very careful and patient against Dasha. I wanted to play really solid, but put pressure on my opponent. I did that pretty well and I’m happy with it. The win continues a phenomenal season for Swiatek, who rose to world number one in April and won eight titles, including two Grand Slams at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows this year. WTA Finals debutant Kasatkina has also raised her level this season, reaching the semifinals of the French Open and returning to the top 10 for the first time since 2019. The WTA Finals features eight women divided into two groups, with the top two finishers reaching the semifinals of the indoor tournament on purple Texas hard courts. In the other Tracy Austin group game of the day, Frances Garcia defeated American teen Gauff 6-4, 6-3 to get off to a flying start. The veteran Frenchwoman, who also won Gauff in the quarter-finals of this year’s US Open, was the better player on most points of the match, breaking an error-prone Gauff four times. The most important thing today is that I stayed very positive, really focused on the present moment, Garcia, who faces Swiatek on Thursday, told me. tennis channel. We always know how important the start of the game is and I had a chance to win the first game, but got broken, and I said that’s not good. But I stayed positive and was able to stay calm. American Jessica Pegula will face Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka against Maria Sakkari in Group Stage Action on Wednesday. The WTA Finals end on November 2. 7.

