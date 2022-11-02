Park, Chacon Vault dives into second place





KAILUA KONA, Hawaii – Stellar rounds of junior Ashleigh Park and senior Briana Chacon on Tuesday, the Oregon women’s golf team propelled into second place with one round remaining in the Nanea Pac-12 Preview. Park fired a 4-under 69 and Chacon was close behind with a 3-under 70 as the No. 6 Ducks equaled No. 1 Stanford for the highest score of the day with a 1-under 291. Oregon (-5) moved up four places from sixth to second and is nine shots behind the Cardinal (-14) going into Wednesday. No. 13 Arizona (-4) is one stroke behind the Ducks in third place. How it happened: After using a great finish to shoot 3 under in Monday’s opening round, Park got off to a good start on Tuesday. She birdied her opening hole and was 1 under through six before making her first eagle as a duck at the par-4 12th, hollowing out from 157 yards to get to 3 under. Park made another birdie at number 14 and was 4 under with five holes to go before making her only bogey at number 1, but she responded immediately with her third birdie of the day, finishing her round with three straight pairs. Park is a great 7 under par through two rounds and is only second on the individual standings. She is two strokes behind Stanford’s Rose Zhang, the world’s No. 1 amateur and the reigning NCAA individual champion. Chacon bounced back from not contributing to the team score on Monday with her best round of the fall, making a team-high five birdies to finish 3 under. Chacon made two birdies on her first four holes to go to 2 under and, after a series of two bogeys in four holes, made three birdies in a row to go to 3 under. Chacon was the biggest climber of the day in the individual standings, moving 24 places to a tie for 12th overall with 1-under par. Ching-Tzu Cheno and Minori Nagano both fired a 3-over 76 to round out Oregon’s tallying scores. Both Ducks birdied on their last hole to help Oregon jump Arizona and take over second. shift position 1. #1 Stanford – 279-291 – 570 (-14)

2. #6 Oregon – 288-291 – 579 (-5) 3. #13 Arizona – 280-300 – 580 (-4)

4. #22 Arizona State – 275-311 – 586 (+2)

5. California – 283-304 – 587 (+3)

6. #28 UCLA – 285-305 – 590 (+6)

7. #19 USC – 296-297 – 593 (+9)

8. Oregon State – 291-307 – 598 (+14)

9. Colorado – 298-309 – 607 (+23)

T10. Washington – 307-303 – 610 (+26)

T10. Washington State – 305-305 – 610 (+26)

12. Hawaii – 302-312 – 614 (+30) Ducks on the leaderboard: 2. Ashleigh Park – 70-69 – 139 (-7)

T12. Briana Chacon – 75-70 – 145 (-1)

T20. Ching-Tzu Cheno – 72-76 – 148 (+2)

T26. Minori Nagano – 73-76 – 149 (+3)

T35. Brittany Shin – 73-80 – 153 (+7) remarkable: Oregon was the best team in the field on par-5s, shots 15 under… The Ducks made 34 birdies and were in third place… Park became the first Duck this season to make an eagle, and sixth player in the field this week… Park is 4 under on par-4s, the second best mark in the field. Next one: Round three kicks off with a shotgun start on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. PT. Oregon is linked to Stanford, Arizona and the state of Arizona.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goducks.com/news/2022/11/1/womens-golf-park-chacon-vault-ducks-into-second-place.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos