Big Man Cricket-GY reacts to GCB

Kaieteur News – Big Man Cricket-GY (BMC-GY) is pleased to report that it is indeed a wholly privately owned organization directly affiliated with Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA), which in turn is affiliated with the International Masters Cricket Committee (IMCC).

Our mandate is very clear and closely follows the vision and goals of our parent body, CWIMA, presented here for the benefit of all concerned:

Vision

Cricket in the West Indies has a very long and rich history and our team literally ruled the world of cricket for 20 years for 3 decades in the 70’s/80’s/90’s era. During this period, many talented players were unable to make the cut at the highest level, but the love, passion and dedication for the game remained. Today, these fringe players are now classified as Masters/Veterans/Legends and have never had a chance to showcase their tremendous talent and ability to the world at large. Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) intends to rediscover these legends from this era, wherever they are now in the world, and bring them back together, rekindling the spirit that made us two-time world champions in 1975 and 1979. West Indies cricket can be catapulted back to the top when our current WI players see the professionalism, pride and cricket culture that these legends possess. Our main vision is to help our players believe in themselves again and channel that passion and pride to produce world champions at the O40s, O50s, O60s World Cup events held on the world stage every two years.

BMC-GY notes that the GCB has recently expressed a desire to have several academies across the length and breadth of Guyana and in this regard stands ready to support the development of cricket in Guyana with any positive initiative that can have an impact in Guyana and further afield. Many social ills such as alcohol abuse and drug addiction continue to affect our youth and even adults in society and we all have a duty and responsibility to help eradicate these ills from our society.

The GCB has never administered masters cricket in Guyana since its 80 year history and should be pleased to see BMC fill that gaping void in our cricketing community. BMC-GY is and should be congratulated for providing a solid platform for our older generation to continue playing the game they all love. The cricketers who play in the BMC-GY have been involved in the game for several years and are clearly in a position to help the GCB fulfill its lofty and noble initiative to have academies in all our provinces. A careful evaluation of our objectives will certainly reveal the importance that BMC-GY can play in shaping our young and vulnerable in society. The GCB would do well to embrace BMC-GY and work very closely together as there is room for the synergies of both organizations to co-exist without chasing each other.

It should be noted that CWIMA is currently hosting the 2022 BIG MAN CRICKET O50s CARIBBEAN CUP in Barbados with 8 international teams from 7 countries that can easily be called a mini world cup from November 2 to 11. The participating teams are: Canada, England, India, USA, United Arab Emirates, Wales, West Indies and a West Indies A and they will compete for the 2022 BMC O50s Caribbean Cup.

CWIMA also plans to host another 6-nation 2023 BMC O60s Caribbean Cup tournament from January 30 to February 10, 2023 with teams from England, Canada, USA, Australia, rest of the world and West Indies.

Big Man Cricket-GY notes that our President Hon. dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali with the recent hosting of the Caribbean Premier League in Guyana this year and will continue here for the next 2 years. BMC-GY congratulates His Excellency on his vision of diversifying our economy away from the traditional economic pillars of our country and creating sustainable growth for our country in an area with huge growth potential.

BMC-GY’s parent company, CWIMA, is very likely to win the Over 40s World Cup here in the West Indies, with between 14 and 16 teams and they have already notified the Government of Guyana of this exciting development. Many former stars who may have just retired from international cricket around the world are eligible to participate in this tournament.

Yours in sports,

Raj Singh

Chair

