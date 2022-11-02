Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Stage Ready for Crucial Weekend Game
RJ Young
FOX Sports College football analyst
The first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was unveiled on Tuesday and set the stage for what should be a thrilling second half of the 2022-23 season.
Tennessee, which has had a win over Alabama this season, came in at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson in the top four. Undefeated Michigan just missed a playoff spot at number 5, followed by Alabama, TCU and Oregon.
Tennessee is number 1 in the CFP ranking for the first time. Only one team that was number 1 in the first ranking of the commissions failed to make the playoff, but only about half of the teams in the first top four managed to finish there.
As is often the case, this is the time of year when the top two teams in the Southeastern Conference have been touted as one of the top four teams in the sport.
But it has a new wrinkle this season as those two SEC teams No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia are both from SEC East, a first since the College Football Playoff started in 2014.
It also means that Vols’ game against Georgia on Saturday will act as a de facto play-in match for the CFP semifinals because someone’s “0” has to go. That game will be closely watched by other contenders hoping to take advantage of the situation, especially undefeated teams just outside the top four like No. 5 Michigan and No. 7 TCU.
Tennessee has certainly done its part with the best Rsum in the sport, five AP-ranked wins and the best win of the season yet, beating previously undefeated Alabama for the first time since the invention of the iPhone.
The 2022 Volunteers are also keeping pace with the best offense of the past 20 years to win a 2019 LSU national title.
Tennessee both scores more points (49.4 to 48.4) and allow fewer points (21 to 21.9) than that LSU squad, while gaining more yards per game (7.9 to 7.4).
But the Vols have yet to face a defense as talented as the Dawgs, who allow just 10.3 points per game and have lost no more than 22 in one game this season. The Bulldogs are also no slouch offensively, averaging better than 41 points per game with their own Heisman candidate quarterback in Stetson Bennett.
The reason the CFP committee gives so much credence to the SEC is not just because the league itself is tough, but because 12 of the last 15 national champions have played in it. With Georgia defending its title, the Volunteers look like a title contender for the first time since Tee Martin’s squad in 1998, and the Tide still has a very real road to the semi-finals, once again.
While Tennessee and Georgia are not 1-2 in the CFP rankings, they are 1-2 in the AP Top 25. We haven’t seen a heavyweight matchup of that caliber in three years, and it’s only the 25th time in the regular season. that it has been happening since the beginning of the AP poll in 1936. The last time the AP No. 1 and no. 2 teams played in the regular season, LSU stormed back from a 20-point deficit at halftime to beat Alabama and never looked back.
As for the SEC, if his two best are also the two best in the country and play in the regular season, that game earns the national champion. Maybe it just means more.
Tuesday’s reveal was the first announcement of the CFP ranking, which will be out every Tuesday for the rest of the season. The four CFP teams will be revealed when the final rankings are released on Sunday, December 4.
Earlier, Bryan Fischer outlined the paths to the CFP for the top 12 contenders.
These are the rankings:
1.Tennessee (8-0)
2. Ohio State (8-0)
3. Georgia (8-0)
4. Clemson (8-0)
5. Michigan (8-0)
6. Alabama (7-1)
7. TCU (8-0)
8. Oregon (7-1)
9.USC (7-10
10. LSU (6-2)
11. Ole Miss (8-1)
12.UCLA (7-1)
13.Kansas State (6-2)
14. Utah (6-2)
15. Penn State (6-2)
16. Illinois (7-1)
17. North Carolina (7-1)
18. Oklahoma State (6-2)
19. Tulane (7-1)
20. Syracuse (6-2)
21.Wake Forest (6-2)
22.NC State (6-2)
23. Oregon State (6-2)
24.Texas (5-3)
25. UCF (6-2)
Read more:
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast “The number one college football show.Follow him on Twitter @RJ_Young and subscribe to “The RJ Young Show” on YouTube.
