Jelena Dokic reveals sickening video of tennis dad hitting daughter (14), making her throw up

Former Australian tennis star Jelena Dokic has revealed video footage from Serbia of a tennis father assaulting his 14-year-old daughter on the court hit her so badly that she vomited.

Dokic – who was reportedly abused physically and emotionally at the hands of her father Damir – shared her thoughts on Instagram on Tuesday, accompanied by stills of the brutality that horrified the tennis world.

“I feel sick, I threw up and I am heartbroken after seeing this,” the 39-year-old admitted.

‘Do you think this is rude? It’s just it’s a normal day for many of us who have been or are being abused, especially as children.

“Hit, tug at our ears, spit in our faces, throw us to the ground, punch and kick us. Just another day for us and that includes this 14 year old girl.

“Imagine what goes on behind closed doors. It’s even worse. This is exactly why I talked about it and wrote about it.

“I’ve always said I’m not the first or the last to experience this, but my question now is: has anything changed in the way our sport and society deal with this?

“I’m glad this monster was caught on video, but people watch it and don’t do anything until he started kicking her on the floor.”

The former No. 4 in the world went on to say that the media should focus more on stories such as the nauseating attack and less on the romantic lives of athletes.

The Interior Ministry in Belgrade has confirmed overnight that officers from Palilula Police Station have arrested the man believed to be in the graphic video for alleged domestic violence.

Croatian actor Igor Juric, who posted the video on social media, told Channel Nine that he hopes the disturbing clip can help change the sport.

“It was important to me that institutions and citizens in Serbia understand how much this girl is suffering and that we need to do something serious to stop it,” he said.

“I hope that this will bring about certain changes in our country and that people will understand the magnitude of this problem.

‘In Serbia I call on everyone to address themselves about this. It’s not good to be silent.’

The wider tennis world has reacted with shock to the insulting video, with players condemning the act.

Dokic photographed playing at Wimbledon in 1999. After her playing career, the former world No. 4 reflected on her struggles with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder related to alleged abuse by her father

The video prompted former doubles No. 1 Pam Shriver to ask Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic to intervene.

“OMG, we should all report and report this kind of horrific abuse,” she tweeted.

Let’s ask @DjokerNole to help out behind the scenes. We must all work together to stop abuse. Thank you Igor for your contribution,” she wrote.

Australian player Daria Saville wrote: ‘This girl will be broken forever. If you think someone is being physically or mentally abused, support them and encourage them to talk to someone who can help them. Offer to help them find a local domestic violence agency or offer to go to the police.”

Former Aussie star Rennae Stubbs wrote: ‘Wow disgusting!!! Unfortunately, this ALWAYS happens, but unfortunately we don’t have it on film. Anyone who abuses their children is just a POS.’