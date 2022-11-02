Sports
No. 18 Field Hockey Goes To Big Ten Tournament
PISCATAWAY, NJ Field Hockey No. 18 Rutgers starts this week on the Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights head to Columbus, Ohio where they will be the number 6 seed in the bracket, taking on number 3 seed and 4e ranked Northwestern in the opening round. The opening match of the quarterfinals for RU will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on B1G+. The Scarlet Knights have qualified for the Big Ten Tournament in eight of their nine seasons in the competition and are the defending champions of the tournament.
The Scarlet Knights earned the number 6 seed after a conference of 3-5, in addition to an overall record of 8-9. Rutgers played just four unranked teams throughout the season, taking 3-1 against unranked foes and 5-8 against ranked teams. Rutgers’ last six opponents of the season were all ranked, four of them in the top-3 at the time of the meeting. RU is also guaranteed to get only ranked opponents in the Big Ten tournament.
Rutgers finished the regular season last Sunday with a 3-0 win over No. 19 James Madison on Senior Day. RU now has five ranked wins on the season. The Scarlet Knights also have ranked wins over No. 3 Northwestern, No. 15 UConn, No. 23 Ohio State and No. 25 Monmouth.
Sophia Howard average 4.53 saves per game, second in the Big Ten. Her shutout last Sunday was the team captain’s fifth of the year.
offensive, Indy van Mij leads RU with five goals. Iris Langejans (four goals, seven assists) has a team-high 15 points and shares second place in the team with four goals with Marique Dieudonne and Lucy Bannatyne. Senior Rachel Houston also joins the group in a double-digit points tally with three goals and four assists, both career highs.
Rutgers head coach Marital Meredith is in her 11e season at the helm for Rutgers. She coached her 200e career match as RU head coach against JMU in the regular season finale. In that period she has won 111 matches and she wants the 10 here. make ofe seasons that she has had at least nine wins, which would be the case with a quarter-final win.
A quarterfinal win over No. 3 Northwestern would also mean the following:
- RU’s sixth win this season
- RU’s second top-5 win this season (both at Northwestern)
- RU’s third win this season away from home
- Winning at least one Big Ten Tournament game for the second consecutive season. Prior to last season’s 3-0 in the Big Ten Tournament, RU had never won a Big Ten Tournament game.
- Five wins in the past six encounters against Northwestern, with each win ranking Northwestern at number 4 or above.
- A 6-3 record in the last nine meetings with Northwestern.
Northwestern finished the regular season 15-3 overall and 5-3 in conference play. The team achieved 10 ranked wins. The Wildcats were a team in the second half, with 32 goals this year after halftime.
Bente Baekers is third in the country in goals (1.22) and points (2.83) per game. Kayla Blas is 11e in the country with 0.67 assists per game. In goal, Annabel Skubisz has a 1.19 goals-to-average and a save rate of 0.766.
The game against Northwestern will be a rematch of a home game on October 8, when RU brought down the then number 1. 3 Northwest, 2-1. Indy van Mij and Iris Langejans scored goals in the opening quarter for RU, and the defense held onto the lead there to secure the win.
After that win, RU has racked up four wins in its past five encounters with Northwestern. Each win came with Northwestern at number 4 or above. The win equaled a previous win over No. 3 Northwestern for the highest-ranked regular-season win in RU program history. The only higher-ranked win for RU came at #2 Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament championship game last season. After starting the all-time series 0-5, RU is now 5-3 in the last eight games in the series.
If RU advances to the Big Ten Semifinals, they will play against the winner of No. 2 seeded and No. 2 ranked Maryland and No. 7 ranked and No. 20 ranked Ohio State. That possible meeting would take place Friday at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network. During the regular season, RU defeated Ohio State 2-0 on September 23, with goals by Langejans and Bannatyne and five saves in a shutout by Sophia Howard. RU has now won five games in a row over the Buckeyes. The team ran into trouble with then No. 2 Maryland on October 16. In that road game, RU overcame a late deficit 3-1 to tie the game, but Maryland scored in the last minute of regulation for a 4-3 win. Rutgers is 7-6 all-time against Ohio State, but only 4-33-1 against Maryland. The other side of the bracket, which was set to await RU at noon on Sunday in a potential title game, includes No. 4 Penn State, Michigan and No. 5 Iowa.
Rutgers will return to the Big Ten tournament after hosting last year’s event at a landmark moment in the schedule and history of Rutgers’ Athletics. In the span of four days, RU took victories over Indiana, Penn State and Michigan and claimed the first-ever Big Ten Tournament title for a Rutgers sports team.
RU enters the Big Ten Tournament with an 8-9 record. The Scarlet Knights, who boast an RPI of 17, must reach at least the Big Ten Tournament Championship game to ensure they either have the .500 record needed to qualify for a major NCAA tournament. berth, or to get the automatic conference. bid for the NCAA tournament through the league tournament title.
