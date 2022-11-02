You have to copy the model of table tennis





Especially for BRIGHTNESS This month will mark the eighth anniversary of the 2014 Pan American Games in Veracruz, Mexico. Those Games are remembered for many reasons, but one of the most important has to do with the fact that it was the first time those two table tennis teams (men and women) became medalists and were heralded as potential powerhouses in the American region. . I still remember the words of my colleague Elliott Castro when he told me, “You have no idea what that feat is going to do for that sport in the country.” I must confess that although I did not fully understand it at the time, today I understand it in all its dimensions. In just eight years, Puerto Rican table tennis has changed from a recreational sport to one vital to the country’s sports consciousness. Showing a button is enough: In a week in which the Major League World Series is played, the most important news was Adriana Daz’s victory over the world’s #9 player in that sport. As if that wasn’t enough, Enrique Ros won and Steven Moreno came in second in the 15 and 13 year olds respectively in a competition in Egypt. At the time of writing this article, Puerto Rico is playing the Latin American Championship of this discipline. The women’s team has Briana Burgos, who is already making noise at the age of 17. At the adult level, the same is true for men, where youngsters ngel Naranjo and Oscar Birriel have become solid third and fourth rackets (and, with all due respect, they’re not that far behind the first two, Afanador and Daniel Gonzlez). These have allowed to see the development of a young group in that federation that continues to make an impact. I must confess that I don’t have all the details on how they did it, but one of the factors that stands out is that their players compete against the best in the world from an early age. They are undoubtedly doing well in that federation and this is evident from the development of new figures. We are all witness to its success. Sometimes we focus on the bad, but you have to study what they do well in that federation and follow it.

