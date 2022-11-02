Duke Falls to Wake Forest in ACC Quarterfinals





DURHAM Wake Forest scored with 1:07 left in the first half and stopped a series of shots from Blue Devil to take a 1-0 victory over Duke in the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals. The eighth-ranked Demon Deacons go through to the semifinals on Nov. Duke ends his season with an overall record of 7-11, while Wake Forest moves up to 15-4 overall. The Demon Deacons have won nine of their last 10 games. How it happened Duke came to the fore in the first quarter, with plenty of possession in Wake Forest’s defensive third. The Blue Devils fired the first shot of the game, forcing Demon Deacon goalkeeper Ellie Todd to make a save. Duke also won the first penalty corner of the match at 9:18, but Charlie van Oirschot’s shot was blocked by a Wake Forest back.

Wake Forest took a 1-0 lead midway through the second quarter, but this was disallowed after a review to keep the teams at zero.

The Demon Deacons came on the board in the 29th minute and shot in a penalty corner. Meike Lanckohr’s shot from Lee Ann Gordon’s stop was deflected by a Duke defender and into the cage for the 1-0 lead. It was Lanckohr’s 10th of the season.

Neither team created many chances in the first half with Wake Forest giving the Blue Devils a 3-2 lead. Piper Hampsch made one save in the first half.

Duke's offense needed an equalizer and picked up steam in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils endured by trailing two players after a few yellow cards early in the period and put pressure on the Demon Deacons further down the line.

The Blue Devils drew Hampsch with just over four minutes to play to add an extra striker on the field. Duke earned some late penalty corners, but was unable to capitalize on Wake Forest’s corner defense.

Duke kept the tight 7-6 advantage in shots and 5-4 in penalty corners. Duke’s Hampsch and Wake Forest’s Todd both finished with one save each. Comments: Hampsch pushed her career savings total to 207, ranked 10th on the Duke career list. Quotes Pam Bustin general thoughts after the game

“I’m really proud of today’s achievement. We competed against a very experienced Wake [Forest] team and we were against each other for the entire game. An unfortunate deflection in a corner that left us behind, but we had chances to equalize or even continue.” If you come out strong to start the game

“The team has been playing at a really high level for a few weeks now. I think it was just a matter of trusting that and knowing that we should do that right away because there have been games where we were a little late to the party but we didn’t want that to be the case again .” On the penalty corners

“It was disappointing [to give up that late goal], but that’s part of hockey and that’s part of the game. We knew they were a very good penalty corner team. For us, that’s exactly what we need to work on. We are missing some important pieces, you saw Wake [Forest] had in their experience, especially No. 2 [Sky Caron] and no. 11 [Meike Lanckohr]. We need to develop our level of danger in those positions over the spring.” #Good week

