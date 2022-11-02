T20 WC 2022, India vs Bangladesh, live cricket streaming: when and where to watch the crucial Super 12 tie?





Team India will face Bangladesh in a pivotal Super 12 clash in the 2022 T20 World Cup on Wednesday (November 2). After two consecutive wins, Rohit Sharma & Co lost. Sunday (October 30) a close game by South Africa at Perth Stadium, Perth. While India’s fate remains in their own hands to reach the semi-finals, they hope to beat the Bangla Tigers – who also remain in the fight to reach the final four – and increase their chances of moving forward. The last time India and Bangladesh competed against each other in the T20 WC was in the 2016 edition, which was held in India. Playing at M Chinnaswammy Stadium, Bengaluru, the then MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue only managed a modest 146/7 after being asked to hit first. In response, Bangla Tigers were on their way to a win, taking two from the last three balls, before losing the plot to be limited to 145/9; lose by a point thanks to Dhoni’s famous run-out. So far, India and Bangladesh have faced each other three times in the T20 toilet. The one-time winners have won on all occasions. Will the script stay the same this time around? ALSO READ | T20 World Cup, India vs Bangladesh weather forecast: Could rain affect Rohit Sharma & Co.’s semi-final chances? Here’s everything you need to know about the match livestream details: Where will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match take place? India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match to be held at The Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. What time does the World Cup match between India and Bangladesh T20 start? India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 face-off will kick off at 1:30 PM IST. Which TV channels are broadcasting India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup in India? The live broadcast of the match India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 will be available on Star Sports. Where can one watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match in India? The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match is livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar.

