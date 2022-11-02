Tennis teams Turlock and Pitman impress to advance to quarterfinals





Both the Bulldogs of Turlock High and Pride of Pitman High tennis teams won their opening round playoff games Monday night to advance to the quarterfinals of their respective CIF Sac-Joaquin Section brackets. And not only did the two local teams walk away victorious within hours of each other, but they each won by identical 7-2 scores. The first to finish Monday was the No. 8-ranked Bulldogs, who went up against the No. 9-ranked Franklin High (Elk Grove) Wildcats in the Division I class. In just under two and a half hours, the Bulldogs took a 7-2 win at their home grounds. In singles, Turlocks Lindsey Huh, Sophia Butland, Victoria Christopher, Brynn Cardoza and Kennedi Amaya all won their matches in just two sets. Huh defeated her opponent 6-3, 6-2; Butland by a score of 6-1, 6-2; Christopher 6-2, 6-3 and Cardoza via set wins of 6-1 and 6-3. A score for Amaya’s win was not submitted. Success was also plentiful for the Bulldogs in two of their three doubles as the duo of Nina Hoobyar and Sienna Butland won their match 6-2, 6-0; while the team of Kali Barindelli and Chloe Barrett took a 6-0, 6-4 win. With the win, the Bulldogs will now turn their attention to the #1 ranked Division I team in the bracket, the Trojans of Oak Ridge High. The Bulldogs travel to El Dorado Hills on Wednesday for the semifinals. Meanwhile, at No. 9, Pitman began their playoff run in Lodi on Monday to capture the No. 8-ranked Flames. Just an hour after the Bulldogs finished in Turlock, the Pride took their own win to advance in the Division II class sections. Vanessa Hulbert of Pitman High was one of four Pride players to take singles wins in Monday’s playoff win over Lodi (CHRISTOPHER CORREA/The Journal). In singles Alice Stessman, Vanessa Hulbert, Pavit Saini and Gianna Barkhoy won their matches. Stessman won in three sets (6-2, 2-6, 6-3), Hulbert won in two (7-6 (4), 6-4), Saini won in two (6-1, 6-2) and Barkhoy also won in two (7-6(5), 6-4). In doubles, Pride won all three of their matches. The wins came from the duos Simar Kaur and Jasmeet Manesh, Samantha Robinson and Hailey Beltran, and Parm Kaur and Navaeh Montoya. Simar Kaur and Manesh won 6-3 and 6-4 and Robinson and Beltran won 6-2 and 7-5 sets. Parm Kaur and Montoya took their win in a seven-exchange tiebreak after splitting their sets by scores of 3-6 and 6-3. Like the Bulldogs, the Pride will also make some travel on Wednesday to take on the No. 1 team in their bracket, Woodcreek High of Roseville. Both Pride and Bulldogs competitions on Wednesday are expected to start around 3 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turlockjournal.com/sports/high-school-sports/turlock-pitman-tennis-squads-impress-advance-quarterfinals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos