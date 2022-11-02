Sports
Patriot League Field Hockey Major Awards and All-League Teams Announced (11.1.22)
BETHLEHEM, Dad. Bucknell sophomore forward Lily Neilson and Boston University sophomore back Payton Anderson were named Patriot League Field Hockey Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, as the League office announced its major post-season awards and All-League teams.
The Patriot League regular season champion Boston University took home three of the top five awards as Anderson took the title of defensive player, Martu Coulo took rookie of the year, and Sally Starr won her sixth Patriot League Coach of the Year -honour.
American junior Bryn Underwood was named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year for the second consecutive season.
In addition to the three major trophies, the Terriers finished in the League high with six players in the two All-Patriot League teams, including two in the first team. American, Bucknell and Lehigh each received four all-League honorees, with the Eagles placing three student athletes in the first team. The Bison and Mountain Hawks each had two first-teamers. Holy Cross and Lafayette had three All-League rosters, with the Leopards placing two in the first team. Colgate finished with two All-League representatives.
The League’s seven hockey head coaches voted on the Patriot League’s top hockey awards and All-League teams. They were not allowed to vote for their student athletes or for themselves.
2022 Patriot League Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Year
Lily Neilson, Bucknell, So., Forward, Armidale, New South Wales, Australia/The Armidale School
*Neilson led the Patriot League, finishing 12th in NCAA DI in goals per game (0.82), while leading the League, finishing 24th in points per game (1.71).
*She has scored goals in 11 of the 17 Bisons games, including goals in the first five games of the season.
*The two-time All-League roster was awarded the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on September 12 after recording a pair of two-goal games against Central Michigan and Temple.
2022 Patriot League Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Year
Payton Anderson, Boston University, So., Back, Christchurch, New Zealand/Burnside
*Anderson led a Boston University defense that tied for a League low of 1.17 goals per game in League play, while posting the second-best scoring margin (+1.16) in the League.
*The three-time weekly Patriot League winner started all 17 games and finished fifth in the Patriot League with nine goals, including the game winner against Bucknell to capture the regular season title.
*She finished sixth in the league with 19 points and eighth with one defensive save.
2022 Patriot League Field Hockey Goalkeeper of the Year
Bryn Underwood, American, Jr., Keeper, Sinking Spring, Pa./Wilson
*Underwood posted a Patriot League-best save rate (0.816) and goals-to-average (1.328) to claim her second consecutive Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year honors.
*She recorded four shutouts in the League and made 5.71 saves per game, the second-highest figure in the League.
*The resident of Sinking Spring, Pa. was named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week four times, the most weekly accolade by a student hockey athlete this season.
2022 Patriot League Field Hockey Rookie of the Year
Martu Coulo, Boston University, Fr., Forward, Buenos Aires, Argentina/All Saints School
* Coulo started all 17 games as a forward and finished with eight points on three goals, including two game winners and two assists.
*In league matches, the Buenos Aires native finished fifth in goals (3) and eighth in points (7). She also tied for the League lead with two game-winning goals.
*She earned the Patriot League Rookie of the Week award after scoring two goals in a win over Colgate on October 8.
2022 Patriot League Field Hockey Coach of the Year
Sally Starr, Boston University
*Starr led Boston University to a 5-1 League record and the Terriers’ fifth regular-season title in the Patriot League since joining the League in 2013.
*The Terriers tied for a League low of 1.17 goals against average in six League games, while finishing second in League play with 8.67 shots on goal per game.
*She claimed her sixth Patriot League Coach of the Year and improved to 46-12 in League play since 2013.
2022 All-Patriot League Field Hockey by the Numbers
Fourteen of the 26 All-Patriot League field hockey rosters are perennial honors, including Anderson, Neilson and Underwood, both of whom received awards for the second consecutive season. Lafayette senior striker Molly McAndrew became the 21st Patriot League student athlete to earn the All-League honors four times, while teammate Simone Hefting made the All-League roster a third time.
Boston University senior defender Rachel Borzymowski and senior goalkeeper Caroline Kelly, Bucknell senior midfielder Kayla Kisthardt, Holy Cross senior defender Gabby Venezia and senior midfielder Sinead Walsh, Lafayette sophomore midfielder Lineke Spaans, Lehigh senior striker Sarah Bonthuis, junior defender Julia Gatelein and senior goalkeeper Maddie Kahn all received All-League honors for the second time.
The Terriers Coulo highlighted a list of four freshman League student athletes to receive All-League recognition, including U.S. defenseman Lotta Curanz, Bucknell defenseman Kira Leclercq and Lehigh midfielder Kiki Mes. American forward Federica Turina Dellamaggiore and Holy Cross forward Meggan Fourie joined Anderson, Neilson and Spanish to represent the League’s second division five-person All-League roster. Boston University midfielder Thalia Steenssens, forward Tess Csejka, Colgate defenseman Rachel Alderfer, junior midfielder Ella Murphy, along with Gatelein and Underwood make up the six-man All-League junior class. Eleven seniors were part of the All-League squad, including American defenseman Charllene Boshoff and Bucknell forward Mackenzie Kile.
2022 Patriot League Field Hockey Major Award Winners
Offensive Player of the Year Lily Neilson, Bucknell, So., F
Defensive Player of the Year Payton Anderson, Boston University, So., B
Goalkeeper of the Year Bryn Underwood, American, Jr., GK
Rookie of the Year Martu Coulo, Boston University, Fr., F
Boston University Coach of the Year Sally Starr
2022 First Team All-Patriot League Field Hockey
Bryn Underwood, American, Jr., GK
Federica Turina Dellamaggiore, American, So., F
Charllene Boshoff, American, Senior, D
Payton Anderson, Boston University, So., D
Thalia Steenssens, Boston University, Jr., M
Lily Neilson, Bucknell, So., F
Kayla Kisthardt, Bucknell, Sr., M
Simone Hefting, Lafayette, Sr., D
Lineke Spanish, Lafayette, So., M
Sarah Bonthuis, Lehigh, Sr., A
Julia Gatelein, Lehigh, Jr., D/M
2022 Second Team All-Patriot League Field Hockey*
Lotta Curanz, American, French, D
Rachel Borzymowski, Boston University, Sr., BA
Martu Coulo, Boston University, Fr., F
Tess Csejka, Boston University, Jr., F.Sc
Caroline Kelly, Boston University, Sr., GK
Mackenzie Kile, Bucknell, Senior, F
Kira Leclercq, Bucknell, Fr., D
Rachel Alderfer, Colgate, Jr., D
Ella Murphy, Colgate, Jr., M
Meggan Fourie, Holy Cross, So., A
Gabby Venezia, Holy Cross, Sr., D
Sinead Walsh, Holy Cross, Sr., M
Molly McAndrew, Lafayette, Sr., F
Maddie Kahn, Lehigh, Sr., GK
Kiki Mes, Lehigh, Fy., M
*15 student athletes selected for the second team due to a tie in the voting
ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE
In its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student-athlete can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot Leagues’ athletic success is achieved as member institutions remain committed to the tenet of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.
|
