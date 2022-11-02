Yooluti kiwa yaleh Table tennis wa Karate ka Meghalaya wow yoh boon ki takma ha ka 2nd Northeast Olympic Games – Wyrta





KaMeghalaya da yooluti ko wow jop rap blessing ki takma ha kani ka 2nd Northeastern Olympics 2022, kawa daw sdang ha ka ka 10 tarik uni u bnai.

Da em i kyrmen wow jop ha ka yalehke karate kawa ka Meghalaya da jooh rah name ko nachwa hapoh ka ri kamjooh cha baar ri.

Hapoh i pait u Sensei Donboklang Lyngdoh da pyntip u wa da pynkhreh bha kattu la ar bnai da ki khynnah na ki skur wa ki College wei kiwa da em 17 snem chanei i rta kiwa em waroh 28 ngut kiwa daw chimbynta ha ka. Ester Mary Lyngdoh, Kawa Da Yaleh Karate Nadooh U 2000, Heipor Wa Dang Em Ko 12 Snem Wei Da Ong Ko Wa Da Pynkhreh Bha Ki Wei Da Yooluti Wa Daw Yoh Boon Ki Takma Ksiar Wa Ki Takma Rupa. Da yoh mynsien leh kiwa yalehke hapoh kani ka sorkar kawa da pynku da boon chah ka khusnaam cha kiwa yoh takma kawa nachwa wa jooh e T. 10,000 katwa katni da ki lak tangka iwa ka Ester da nchlur kuko da The Kanninjuku National Cup 2018 will be held in Meghalaya. Ha ka Table Tennis, ka Tanushshree Dasgupta da yooluti ko wow yada yei name yong ka kam kawa jop ha ka 1st Northeast Olympic Games ha Manipur ha u snem 2018. Ka Tanushree ynnin da liwan ko cha Shillong hadien wa yalehke ya ka College ha Chandigarh kam wow pynkhreh u chimbynta ha kani ka North East Olympics Games. I am from Meghalaya, Suranjit Dey is from Kolkata. Kiwis are grown in Kolkata while kiwis are grown in Shillong, Pariong, Jowai and Nongstoin. Neiliang u Coach, u Banshan Diengdoh da ong u wa emlaad wow jop boon I’m not sure what I’m doing in Meghalaya I’m not sure what I’m talking about Table tennis in Meghalaya I’m not talking about Tanushree katni wei daw yaleh wow this is the name of the champion.

