Ramnauth Region Two Development Youth Cricket League Permission Denied





Founder feels cricket politics in the game The successful Devon Ramnauth Region Two Development Youth Cricket League was denied permission by the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) to host its second edition on Monday and the league’s founder, former Guyana and Essequibo Youth player, Devon Ramnauth, believes this is too due to cricket politics. The Canadian resident cricket enthusiast started the league with the aim of building Essequibo cricket from the youth level. The league, while hampered by weather and limited by COVID-19, was able to do just that when it was played in 2021. It brought out new talent and offered hope for the development of cricket in Cinderella County. A letter sent Monday by ECB President Deleep Singh to Ramnauth said his request for formal approval from the board had been rejected.

Mr Singh stated that the request was thoroughly vetted at the board meeting on Sunday 30 October. your request was unanimously rejected due to the fact that the ECB is governed by the ICC code of conduct, and as such we cannot assign the cricket administration in the county of Essequibo to any (sic) private organisation. However, Ramnauth believes there is an ulterior motive for the decision. He believes that the new ECB administration has a problem with the old administrations and the chief organizer of his competition, Trevis Simon, and his local committee. Imagine, I am asking nothing but the ECB’s approval for the much-needed development of youth cricket in our region and the county of Essequibo. I call on both the ECB and the GCB to officially address this issue, as the ICC will certainly hear about it. Ramnauth added that cricket in Essequibo has been a political game for far too long and the youth, who should be the center of all attention, have suffered. I have envisioned and planned this competition for many years. I took my own money (and a few sponsors), time and effort to make it a success with the help of a few people who had cricket and youth at heart. He noted that even the Minister for Culture, Youth and Sports, Mr Charles Ramson, had welcomed the first edition of the competition and that it was well received across the region. VICTORY

Ramnauth can go ahead and organize the competition without the approval of the ECB, but he fears it will affect the future of the players. I don’t want innocent young people (200+) to be victimized by me. Imagine that more than 200 young people are deprived of an opportunity that has proved successful. As for the past players in the new ECB, step up and say something officially. I’m disappointed. To the youth in region two, I’m sorry, but I see where this is going.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guyanachronicle.com/2022/11/02/ramnauth-region-two-development-youth-cricket-league-denied-permission/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos