The Fiji Times » ACE and FIBA ​​Continue Outreach





FASANOC’s Athletes and Communities Engagement (ACE) community outreach program in partnership with Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) continued its outreach activities during the 2022 FIBA ​​Melanesian Cup held in Suva, Fiji last week. ACE Champion Quintyn Stephen said the goal of the program was to empower athletes to be leaders of change, not just in the sport, but in their communities. “We want to show athletes that they have multiple roles on and off the field and we can be an example to inspire others,” said Quintyn. “The program has changed my life and has given me the opportunity to grow and become more than an athlete.” ACE champions from various sports included Joana Lesi (cricket), Angelaor is it Anghela Narayan (chess), MaricaTogayali (volleyball), Praneel Singh (billiards), Inoke Nuibalavu (baseball), Naomi Waqanidrola and KiniimereRavai (football) and Quintyn (shooting ) shared messages with Melanesian Cup participants as well as junior basketball enthusiasts who attended the FIBA ​​Melanesian Cup. “We were also happy to share our advocacy program with Fiji Table Tennis participants who used the Vodafone Arena for training,” said Quintyn. Some key messages conveyed during the four-day tournament were to play fair, stay healthy, go green, and be a leader. The main goal of this year’s FIBA ​​Melanesia Cup was to engage athletes from the participating countries and use them to spread awareness and recruit potential Voice Of Athletes champions when they return to their home countries. “We are hopeful that some basketball representatives will take the time to be a part of the ACE program and give back to the community that has supported them as athletes,” Quintyn said. ACE champions also took the opportunity to advocate for more than 160 participants, including the 8 participating teams of the FIBA ​​Melanesian Cup and taekwondo, table tennis and target shooting athletes who also used the Vodafone Arena for training. The ACE program is the flagship program serving FASANOC’s vision to “inspire the people of Fiji through sporting excellence” with the aim of encouraging, engaging and empowering Fiji athlete leaders and communities in advocacy for Olympic values, true spirit of sport and social messages. The ACE program is supported by IOC Olympic Solidarity and ONOC.

