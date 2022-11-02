Wasim Akram’s no-nonsense response to Gambhir’s ‘selfish’ comment about Babar | Cricket

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has provided a remarkable response to Gautam Gambhir after the former Indian opener launched a scathing attack on Pakistani skipper Babar Azam during the ongoing edition of the ICC World T20 2022. With Pakistan staring at the exit door after back-to-back -back defeats in the Super 12 stage, it was up to Prime Minister Babar to lead the Green Army by example in their group match against the Netherlands.

However, Babar did not play an influential role in Pakistan’s first win at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Green Army talisman batter had another forgetful outing with willow and his leadership even sparked criticism from former Indian cricketer Gambhir during Pakistan’s match against the Netherlands. Gambhir berated Babar during the World Cup match commentary and labeled the star batter as a selfish captain.

During a discussion on the Pakistani channel a sportAkram was asked to comment on Gambhir’s explosive comments about the Pakistani captain. “Gautam Gambhir made a strong statement about Babar Azam’s captaincy. In his comment he even said that Babar couldn’t be so selfish and promoted Fakhar Zaman,” the anchor noted.

Akram took note of the question, respecting Gambhir’s comments and asserting that the former Indian opener is entitled to his own opinion. That’s his opinion. Gautam Gambhir himself was a successful captain in IPL (Indian Premier League). Win twice with KKR. One of the best players of his time, I think everyone has the right to express their opinion. And that’s his opinion, Akram said.

Gambhir had lashed out at Babar for failing to send Fakhar Zaman to batting order while chasing Pakistan on the paltry total posted by the Dutch side. Zaman scored 20 from 16 balls while opener Babar perished for 4 from 5 in Pakistan’s comfortable 6-wicket win over the Netherlands at Perth Stadium.

This is called egoism; as a captain it is easy to be selfish. It is easy for Babar and Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan and create so many records. If you want to be a leader, you have to think about your team, Gambhir had said.