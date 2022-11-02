Karlsson scores hat-trick, but Sharks lose in Shootout

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Anaheim Ducks to SAP Center for a battle between basement dwellers in the Pacific. This match was chaos – Erik Karlsson scored a hat-trick and Timo Meier added a pair – but the Sharks lost in the shootout.

Period 1

1 in: I like Nieto as a role player, and he’s doing positive things for a scoring line, but that trade-off with Ferraro, missed pass, are the little things that suggest why he’s not a long-term solution to play. Not his fault though. He’s a veteran, a good one, we know who he is. It’s the lack of depth of the San Jose Sharks, those under-performing expensive attackers, that forces him higher. Actually been pretty good to start the season.

4 in: Oof don’t like that Simek pass to Kunin, Kunin has no chance, suicide pass. Two forecheckers on top of Kunin.

Henrique goal: Benning has a chance to advance puck through NZ, no. Then Lindblom clearly has possession, tries to leave, and misses Labanc on a harder pass than he perhaps should have tried. Honestly, benchable error IMO.

Goal Karlsson: Svechnikov makes a nice play-off faceoff, stick checks Dmitry Kulikov, gets it back on point. A high level competition there. He’s going to ask Karlsson after the game what his Super Bowl pick is, these days he can’t miss.

Sturm target: Sturm, Bonino hard on forecheck. Sturm beats Terry behind net and brings it back to Karlsson. Terry picks up his stick instead of dealing with Sturm, terrible defensive play, Sturm diverts Karlsson’s shot.

Vatrano Goal: Although he is forced to go back and forth, I think I would like Kahkonen? Anyway, Lundestrom beats three sharks, I think Kunin looking at the lock should be a little more alert, on the royal road going to Vatrano.

4 left: Ferraro saves Simek, Simek is turned over. Ferraro blocks it with his feet, kicks it up and takes it out.

3 links: And that’s why Nieto is on the second line instead of saying a Lindblom, just more reliable competition, consistent decision making. With his effort, almost forces a turnover right in front of Stolarz. I guarantee that if you could rely on Lindblom/Labanc’s competition/decision making, they would be up there.

Henrique’s goal: I like Benning’s acquisition, but I can’t defend it. ouch. And yup, situationally speaking, would like a rescue from Kakko, save his teammates there. Although it is in his defense that 17 shots against in the opening frame are not acceptable from players for him.

Well, at least the sharks are bad AND entertaining.

Period 2

When opening the shift, Sturm breaks his stick, instead of just worrying about the stick, he looks to play, sees if San Jose Sharks rushing to the puck need help, THEN he goes to the bench and get new wood. There’s a lesson for Terry.

1 in: Barabanov with a beautiful centering pass to Couture on that shift.

3 in: Lorentz steps in, calls with sheer effort. Vlasic and Benning work well together to create offense and pressure.

Meier Goal: Just an outstanding individual performance from Meier. Stumbled upon entry cutting through three ducks, keep him alive, blast past Stolarz.

Kunin 10-9 Beaulieu. Kunin’s first fight as a shark, he had 7 with Preds last year.

Zegras penalty: Looks like he’s getting a frustration penalty on Benning, so MB must be doing something right. Then Kunin is picked up by a linesman as he tries to break through NZ.

Strome target: Um okay. From the chest and in.

Meier goal: Um okay. Silfhide own goal from the top of the circles.

If there was such a thing as a relegation series in the NHL, based on tonight, Sharks-Ducks would be a lot of fun — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) Nov 2, 2022

Good puck move from PP2 on a draw. Labanc distributes well together with Karlsson. I understand why Labanc was kicked out of the top six, but there’s still obvious talent here, I think. Would love to see him run again, 5-10 games on a score line.

Period 3

3 in: Svechnikov does a good job supporting Karlsson there.

4 in: Good defensive effort from Karlsson at the end of a long shift to prevent an easy exit from Silfverberg. Couture covers for Karlsson.

5 in: Poor DZ coverage of draw nearly puts San Jose Sharks in. Vatrano gets an open jam attempt.

Lindblom has a few shifts in a row with Hertl-Meier. Just hit Hertl with the escape pass — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) Nov 2, 2022

Comtois Goal: Looks like Megna got caught on the wrong side by Terry, then just a cascading failure.

Svechnikov now on the 4th line, would not have guessed that based on the first period.

Wow. Labanc just made a beautiful seam pass, Lorentz has Stolarz dead on the floor. But unable to do it once, Stolarz is able to make an overwhelming rescue.

Karlsson’s first ever hat-trick — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) Nov 2, 2022

Finally some hats start to come down. I think the audience thought it was Kunin’s goal at first. So they played a minute after the goal. But when the scoreboard announced Karlsson’s first-ever hat-trick, the hats started flying — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) Nov 2, 2022

OT

I think there was something to hold on to.

Only 1 left: Good support from Vlasic on Sturm sales.