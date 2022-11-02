W&L Volleyball ODAC Tournament Preview





LEXINGTON, Va. — The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced the pairs for the upcoming volleyball championship and Washington and Lee earned the No. 3seed. head coach Bryan Snyder Consuming his 23rd season at the helm of the program, has taken the team to 14 ODAC titles, 14 NCAA appearances, and 12 Conference Coach of the Year honors. During his time as squad leader, the Generals have qualified for the tournament every season, including winning eight consecutive conference titles from 2001-2008. Entering the tournament, the Blues and Whites (18-10, 10-2) were involved in a three-way tie for second position with ODAC newcomer Averett University (18-10, 10-2) and Randolph-Macon College (20-6, 10-2), while Virginia Wesleyan University (20-7, 11-1) claimed the top seed with a best 11-1 record in the league. The Cougars, Yellow Jackets and Generals all finished 10-2 in their conference, forcing the three into tie-break protocols. Between the trio, Averett went 2-0 in head-to-head duels to claim the second seed. Washington and Lee fell to AU, but defeated R-MC to earn the third seed. Bridgewater (17-11, 9-3), Lynchburg (15-11, 7-5), Eastern Mennonite (8-13, 5-7) and Roanoke (12-12, 5-7) completed the qualifying field. The Generals went 5-2 over the tournament teams, scoring three decisive sweeps on BC, LYN and RC. W&L’s other wins were a full five-set at Lexington over Randolph-Macon and a four-set match over Eastern Mennonite. Averett defeated the Generals 3-2 on October 4. The second-seeded Cougars broke a 33-match ODAC regular season winning streak of over 1,095 days for the Generals, and the first-seeded Marlins defeated W&L 3-1 in Lexington on October 19. The two-time defending ODAC champions, W&L, will host number 6 seed Lynchburg for the quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. The two teams met on September 24, and the Generals defeated the Hornets in sets of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-22. Junior outside batter Sydney Heifner (Nashville, Tenn. / Harpeth Hall) led the blue and white attack with 16 kills and dug out 14 tries. Caroline Gard (Naperville, Illinois / Benet Academy), the all-time leader of excavations at W&L, matched Heifner’s reception numbers. On the field, Heifner, the reigning ODAC Player of the Year, leads Division III in total attacks with 1,369 and she is second in kills (431) and kills per set (3.72). She is also second in overall points (481.5) and points per set (4.2). Heifner is one of five players in Division III with at least 375 kills and digs, and over those five she has the highest kill count of the year. Gard broke the all-time dig record for W&L this season and de libero broke into the ODAC Top-10 Statistical List, climbing through the conference ranks with 1,813 in just 108 games thanks to a shortened 2021 spring season. Both Heifner and Gard were recognized with AVCA All-Region honors during the 2021 season and took first team All-ODAC honors along with setter Ashley Webb (Thousand Oaks, California/Westlake). Webb leads the team in assists with 864 and in service aces (54). Classmate outside batter Maggie McSwain (Atlanta, Georgia/Westminster) has hit 70 blocks for the season. The Generals will begin the hunt for the program’s 19th ODAC title at 6:30 PM at the Holekamp Gymnasium and receive the Lynchburg Hornets. Admission to the quarter-final match is free. Live stats and video will be available. For full tournament information, click here. ODAC VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTMA

Quarter-finals | Wednesday November 2 | at Seeds 1-4 Match 1: #8 Roanoke on #1 Virginia Wesleyan | 6:00 PM

Match 2: #5Bridgewater at #4 Randolph-Macon | 7 p.m.

Match 3: #6Lynchburg on #3 Washington and Lee | 6:30 pm

Match 4: #7 Eastern Mennonite at #2 Averett | 7 p.m. Semifinals |Friday 4 November | at highest seed remaining for each matchup Match 5: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match2 | Not yet known

Match 6: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match4 | Not yet known Championship | Sunday November 6 | at highest remaining seed Match 7: Winner Match5 vs. Winner Match6 | Not yet known

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://generalssports.com/news/2022/11/1/2022-volleyball-odac-tournament-preview.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos