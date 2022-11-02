Sports
Media reacts harshly to Michigan football ranking behind Clemson in College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff first ranking came out on Tuesday night and they were certainly surprised.
Tennessee came in at No. 1, which was less of a surprise than Michigan football, which was ranked No. 5, with: Clemson comes in at number 4.
Indeed, the Wolverines had an easy non-conference schedule as the Corn and Blues have gone out and won the games on the schedule convincingly, including a win over ranked Penn State. Clemson has had three wins, but those measuring the strength of the schedule have the Tigers behind Michigan in that regard.
The media was shocked when the corn and blue were ranked behind Clemson. They took to social media to express their confusion.
Everyday should be Saturday
Like I said, if Michigan wants to be in the top four, they’ll have to prove themselves by beating Illinois
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) Nov 1, 2022
Joel Klatt of Fox Sports
I thought @UMichFootball was going to land at 4am… However, to get them there the commission needs to be able to watch movie and know what they are watching… The no scamming scheme in Michigan was a joke
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) Nov 1, 2022
Nick Baumgardner of Athletics
(I just want to see Tennessee-Michigan or Alabama-Ohio State (or something like that) in a playoff game on someone’s campus…are we asking that many people?)
— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) Nov 1, 2022
WTOL’s Jordan Strack
If you’re upset because Michigan is number 5 in the CFP rankings on November 1, let it chill.
It legitimately means nothing. Just win. It will take care of itself. I promise.
— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) Nov 1, 2022
Derick Hutchinson of WDIV
Michigan should try to swap out one of those non-conference opponents next season. It appears that the College Football Playoff Committee has decided to take care of those games for the first time this year.
— Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) Nov 1, 2022
Stephanie Otey
First thoughts: Clemson doesn’t deserve to be above Michigan and Alabama shouldn’t be above TCU.
Agree or disagree? https://t.co/GmTWk3oDJR
— Stephanie Otey (@StephOtey) Nov 1, 2022
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN
Clemson also one of the weaker No. 4’s. Got them on 6. Michigan’s schedule sucks, but that’s a complete team, especially in the line of scrimmage.
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) Nov 1, 2022
Brandon Koretz. from ESPN
Clemson ranked higher than Michigan is indefensible.
SP+: #4 Mich, #11 Clem
FEI: #4 Me, #27 Clem
Sagarine: #5 Mich, #8 Clem
Needing his backup QB to beat Syracuse, Clemson went to OT with Wake Forest, both ranked lower than the Penn State team that blew out Michigan.
— Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) Nov 1, 2022
Shehan Jeyarajah
Ohio State and Michigan have both played a semi-decent soccer team: Penn State.
Ohio State defeated them 44-31. Michigan defeated them 41-17.
The state of Ohio is 2. Michigan is 5.
Secure.
— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) Nov 1, 2022
Scott Bello
Wow, this CFP ranking indicates that Michigan would like to beat the state of Ohio and win the Big Ten Championship. They were probably on the fence before that.
— Scott Bell (@sbell021) Nov 1, 2022
Katie Stats
Clemson is objectively not as good as Michigan
— Katie Stats (@kpondiscio) Nov 1, 2022
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
Michigan 5?
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) Nov 1, 2022
Stewart Mandel of the Athletic
I’ve been saying it all season: The committee isn’t going to like Michigan’s non-conference schedule.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) Nov 1, 2022
USA TODAY Sports’ Dan Wolken
Clemson being ranked for Michigan doesn’t make sense at this point
— Dan Clouds (@DanClouds) Nov 1, 2022
Bill Rabinowitz of Columbus Dispatch
Michigan is No. 5 in the CFP, a mild surprise to be behind Clemson.
— Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) Nov 1, 2022
RJ Young of Fox Sports
The CFP commission rankings are especially drunk with Michigan behind Clemson.
— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) Nov 1, 2022
Bill Connelly of ESPN
Ranking one team before another to send a message about non-conference schedule instead of ranking how teams played against who they played is 4D chess I don’t need from the playoff committee. (Not that it matters that Michigan plays Ohio, but still.)
— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) Nov 1, 2022
|
