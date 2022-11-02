American Money Discovered Indian Cricket

In the ten years since he founded the private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners, Gerry Cardinale has acquired interests in sports as diverse as Fenway Sports Group, the Yankees YES Network and the Italian soccer team AC Milan. One of his partners at RedBird, Alec Scheiner, previously served as vice president of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and later led the Cleveland Browns.

So both men are fairly familiar with what a multi-billion dollar company looks like. However, the sport they see the greatest advantage in today may come as a surprise.

When we first started watching cricket, we were by no means experts, Scheiner said. But the more we studied it, the more we realized it felt like the NFL did 20 years ago. Therefore, in June 2021, RedBird bought a 15% stake in Rajasthan Royals, a team that participates in the Indian Premier League, for $37.5 million. The money poured into the competition over the past 15 months suggests that RedBird has struck a bargain.

Four months after that deal was closed, an IPL expansion team was sold for $940 million. Eight months later, the league negotiated new television and digital broadcasting rights worth $6.2 billion.

At over $1 billion a year, this means India’s largest cricket league, a closed league with just 10 teams, now generates annual broadcast revenues comparable to top leagues such as the NFL ($10 billion a year), the English Premier League (about $6 billion a year). 9 billion) and the NBA ($2.7 billion). By game, the IPL, whose season lasts only two months, is now only behind the NFL

And suddenly a lot of people want to participate.

Disney and Sony were among the bidders in the broadcasting rights tender last year. CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that formerly owned the Formula 1 motor racing series, has just added an IPL team to a portfolio that already has stakes in rugby and football. Among those who beat it? The American owners of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and English football giant Manchester United.

I’m not sure we even thought there would be that much global demand for the franchises, Scheiner said. RedBird’s $37.5 million investment has most likely quadrupled in just a year. And with new investors circling, most experts agree that every IPL franchise is now worth at least $1 billion or more.

The fact that there is money to be made with cricket in India is a new phenomenon. As late as the 1990s, the sports board in India had to pay the state broadcaster Doordarshan to show the matches of the national teams. The start of the IPL in 2008 changed that. Teams in the league play Twenty20, a television-friendly, three-hour version of the game that has eclipsed the multi-day test match format that had given cricket its stale and pedestrian image. IPL competitions now attract a national TV audience of over 200 million.

The rise in competitions has been rapid. The architect, Lalit Modi, was a mid-ranking executive with the sports board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He rightly saw that Twenty20 could link India’s love of cricket with a myriad of commercial opportunities, and in late 2007 he set off a series of unlikely negotiations to put together an entirely new sports league.

He promised a group of the world’s best cricketers salaries that they couldn’t get anywhere else. He held a high-profile auction to sell the teams to members of the Indian business and media elite. And then he persuaded Sony to pay $900 million for the broadcasting rights to the first 10 editions of the tournament.

It ticked a lot of boxes from an investment perspective, said Mustafa Ghouse, a director of one of the league’s founding teams, Delhi Capitals. It’s a closed league with no relegation, so your earnings are safe regardless of your performance, while costs are limited by a player salary cap. With these guarantees for future team owners, Modi sold his eight teams for a total of $723 million. The buyers included industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Twenty20 cricket, dismissed by traditionalists as a hit and a giggle, began to be taken seriously.

Nevertheless, the early existence of the leagues was often precarious. The second season had to be moved to South Africa for safety reasons. Modi was fired by the BCCI in 2010 after a power struggle. Three teams were fired after running into financial difficulties, and two others were given multi-year suspensions after senior officials were implicated in match-fixing and illegal betting cases.

But it was only after the Supreme Court of India intervened, appointing a judicial committee to tighten governance rules and rule on conflicts of interest,

that the IPL really took off as an investment vehicle.

The Supreme Court’s intervention was a very significant moment, said Matthew Wheeler of A&W Capital, which advises on sports investment in India. Once the Supreme Court got through it, he said about the competition, you felt better than before. A $2.5 billion broadcast rights deal for the 2017 to 2022 seasons, a fivefold increase from the previous deal, only confirmed his view.

Wheeler, a former professional cricketer, said his company started recommending his customers buy IPL franchises in 2017. The first I spoke to said the fund was not covering India, he said. The second was uncertain. And the third was CVC, who asked for our help.

CVC Capital Partners was present in India but was not involved in cricket. Wheeler said he spent three years learning all he could about the IPL and building relationships with team owners and the BCCI. You have to be patient, he said. Then, in August 2021, the governing body announced it would expand the IPL to ten teams of eight. The bidding was on.

An Indian conglomerate, RPSG Group, bought a franchise based in Lucknow for $940 million, while CVC bought the Ahmedabad team for $750 million.

The bids surpassed both BCCI’s reserve price, which it had set at $270 million, and RedBird’s $250 million valuation of Rajasthan Royals, which had been made just four months earlier.

It also meant that the value of a single franchise in 2022 now exceeded the total price paid for all eight original teams at the first auction in 2008.

Among those disappointed were Adani Group, a conglomerate owned by an Indian billionaire, and Lancer Capital, a private equity group led by Avram Glazer, a team owner of the Buccaneers and Manchester United.

The timing of the expansion of the leagues was intentional. A bigger league meant an increase in the number of matches it could sell in its new TV rights deal. The agreement that was reached astonished even veterans of the sports industry: $6.2 billion over the next five years, roughly split between domestic broadcasting rights and digital rights.

Adam Sommerfeld, a sports investment specialist at Certus Capital, said he now believes buying the IPL is a good idea for private equity firms and institutional investors.

They would invest in by far the most popular sport in the world’s second most populous country, Sommerfeld said. Even if you just buy and hold, the value of IPL teams will obviously increase significantly.

Unlike European football, for example, where even owners of large, historic clubs struggle to make regular profits, and investors in medium-sized and smaller clubs face the annual prospect of punishing financial consequences if they are downgraded to a lower division, is the structure of the IPL means that surpluses are virtually guaranteed. Media rights and league sponsorship go to a central revenue pot, divided equally by the BCCI and the 10 IPL franchises. Teams manage all of their local revenue, including local sponsorship deals, ticket sales and merchandise, and player salaries, usually the biggest expense for sports teams, are kept to a manageable level.

Calculations by an Indian analyst, K Shriniwas Rao, suggested that by 2021, teams would spend only 35% of their central revenues on wages. Any IPL team would have been profitable by 2021, even as the pandemic necessitated playing in empty stadiums.

The difficulty for potential investors now is a lack of opportunities. Even after the expansion, the IPL still only has 10 franchises. Sommerfeld claims to have a list of six or seven existing owners of US professional teams who have inquired about the IPL. The only problem, it seems, is that no one who currently owns a team is interested in parting with it. It’s an absolute seller’s market, said Ghouse, the director of Delhi Capitals.