No. 17 Volleyball Hosts Georgetown And Villanova





Match Notes (PDF) MIWAUKEE The women’s volleyball team of the No. 17 Marquette University plays host to Georgetown and Villanova at the Al McGuire Center this weekend in the only travel partner encounters this season. The Golden Eagles welcome the Hoyas to Milwaukee for a central time game at 7 p.m. Friday before Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT start with the Wildcats. Both games will be broadcast live on FloSports from Milwaukee. Scott Sudikoff will field Friday’s game against Georgetown and will be joined in the game by former MU Libero Katie Schoessow (2018-21) and former assistant coach Meghan Keck (2014-21). Saturday’s Villanova match is a BIG EAST Digital Network production with Peter Ferreri handling the play-by-play duties. Marquette University students can pick up their Men’s Basketball Student T-shirts at the Al McGuire Center during Friday’s game break. Students also get free pizza. After this weekend’s games, the Golden Eagles have only one home weekend on November 18-19 against Xavier and No. 13 Creighton. No. 17 MARQUETTE (20-2, 11-1 BIG EAST) The Golden Eagles, who get more points than last week in the AVCA Coaches Poll, dropped one spot to 17th on Monday and are 12th in the NCAA RPI rankings.

middle blocker Hattie Bray was honored as the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week for the second time in as many weeks after leading MU with 3.88 kills per set on .491 taking wins over DePaul and Butler.

was honored as the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week for the second time in as many weeks after leading MU with 3.88 kills per set on .491 taking wins over DePaul and Butler. libero Carly Skrabak also earned the Defensive Player of the Week title for the second time this season with 36 digs (4.50 per set) in the two games.

also earned the Defensive Player of the Week title for the second time this season with 36 digs (4.50 per set) in the two games. outside batter Aubrey Hamilton leads the Golden Eagles with 254 kills (3.30 per set) per year, while setter Enchanted Yadhira helped MU achieve a BIG EAST best .288.

leads the Golden Eagles with 254 kills (3.30 per set) per year, while setter helped MU achieve a BIG EAST best .288. Marquette is also first in the league in kills (14.41 per set is sixth nationally), second in opponent success rate (0.174) and assists (13.24) and fourth in service aces (1.51).

middle blocker Carsen Murray leads the league among qualified players in hitting percentage (.411) and is 12th nationally.

leads the league among qualified players in hitting percentage (.411) and is 12th nationally. Anchante is second in the BIG EAST in assists per frame (10.73) and Murray is also first in blocks per set (1.20). Skrabak is fourth in digs per set (4.46). GEORGETOWN (4-19, 2-10 BIG EAST) The Hoyas have lost their last seven games after a four-set win over Villanova on October 5 and their only other league win came in five sets at Seton Hall on September 30.

GU is 0-10 away from Washington, DC this year and 0-5 away from home in BIG EAST action.

Sophomore Mary Grace Goyena has 3.08 kills per set (268 total kills), and the Hoyas average only 10.29 kills per set at .153 strikes.

Sophomore Chanelle Smith is third in the BIG EAST with 1.06 blocks per set.

GU is last in the league in both strike rate and opponent strike rate (0.245). SERIES WITH GEORGETOWN:Marquette is 20-4 all-time against Georgetown and has won the last 17 encounters in the series. Since 2010, MU has lost only three sets to the Hoyas in 17 games. VILLANOVA (7-17, 3-9 BIG EAST) Villanova fell in four sets against UConn on Saturday afternoon and will face DePaul in Chicago on Friday before making the trip to Milwaukee.

The Wildcats head into the weekend with a three-way tie for eighth place in the BIG EAST, one game ahead of Georgetown.

VU’s three wins in the competition have all come in four sets, at home against St. John’s and a few wins against Providence.

Sophomore Rose Crist leads Villanova with 245 kills (2.85 per set) and was named to the All-BIG EAST Freshman Team last season for her game.

Kiera Booth leads VU with 73 blocks and is third in the BIG EAST with an impressive success rate of .335.

Villanova is seventh in the league with a success rate of 0.194 teams, but is second last in the opposing team’s success rate with a score of 0.240. SERIES WITH VILLANOVA: Marquette is all-time 21-4 against Villanova and has won the eight previous matchups dating back to 2017. The Golden Eagles defeated VU in both matchups in 2021, including a sweep at the Al McGuire Center. Keep up to date with the Marquette University women’s volleyball program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteVB) and Instagram (@MarquetteVB) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteVolleyball).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomarquette.com/news/2022/11/1/womens-volleyball-no-17-volleyball-hosts-georgetown-and-villanova The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos