Sports
Meet Andrea Martnez, Mexico’s first female college football kicker
MEXICO CITY Andrea Martnez didn’t quite realize what she was getting into when she tried to score extra points for a Mexican college soccer team.
She thought maybe it was a position on a women’s team, or at least there would be other women on the roster. But when she won the spot, Martnez was told she would become the first woman to play college football among men in the nation’s top amateur division.
It wasn’t properly sized in the beginning because I didn’t even fully understand that I was going to be the first woman, Martnez admitted in an interview with The Associated Press. I thought there were more girls or even a women’s team.
Martnez, a law student at the National Autonomous University of Mxico (UNAM), has been playing football since she was twelve. She tried to play professionally in the Liga Femenil MX but didn’t make it.
She continued to play soccer at her school until a few months ago when Pumas CU, the UNAM soccer team, decided to hold tryouts for a place kicker.
The decision I made was to try a new sport. Nothing else, just to get out there and see what it was all about, Martnez said. I was very happy when I heard the news that I was the selected girl.
Martnez, 21, said before playing football that she barely watched NFL games, but it helped that her brother was a fan of the sport.
She is one of many Mexicans who trade ftbol for football as American sport continues to take an interest in the country. According to the NFL office in Mexico, the sport has about 48 million fans in the country.
In the US, there are several women who have played place kickers in male teams. Liz Heaston was the first to do it in 1997 with the Willamette Bearcats in the NAIA. Ashley Martin was the first to score in an NCAA Division 1 game in 2001, when he played for Jacksonville State.
Martnez has her own dressing room, but does the rest of the work with the men of the team.
Living together is the same as with girls. But the way we live together, the way we talk to each other, the way we support each other, the jokes we make, it’s the same thing, Martnez said. I get along very well, I got to know them, not only in the gym, but also here on the field. There are 67 more siblings I have so far.
Since joining the team, Martnez has conducted approximately 80 interviews. Her face has appeared in the country’s major newspapers and has even taken up spaces on national television that Mexican college footballers rarely get.
While not her goal, Martnez has become a symbol of women’s empowerment in a country considered to be lagging behind in terms of inclusion. It’s no surprise that many girls ask for a photo next to her before and after the games.
There are little girls and boys who come to ask me for a picture or say really nice words to me, Martnez said. It’s the most satisfying thing I’ve ever felt, to realize that, maybe I inspire them a little bit.
Perhaps also unintentionally, Martnez’s story helps bring more NFL fans to Mexico.
Recently, in an interview with local media, Al Guido, the president of the San Francisco 49ers, said that coming to play a regular season game in November is part of a broader strategy to win over fans in the country.
We don’t want them to leave their ball behind, Guido said of football. We want them to throw ours too and have our logo on the chest.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/meet-mexicos-first-female-college-football-kicker-andrea-martinez-rcna55085
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meet Andrea Martnez, Mexico’s first female college football kicker
- Radio amateurs support the Great ShakeOut 2022 competition in Puerto Rico
- Cricket-Buttlers captain in NZ victory promises great things for England
- Tim Farron asked three times if gay sex is a sin
- Trial begins for Paul Manafort’s financial dealings
- China – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, both agree to strengthen all-weather relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
- No. 17 Volleyball Hosts Georgetown And Villanova
- Boris Johnson to be keynote speaker at blockchain conference in Singapore | Boris Johnson
- Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In NE: Expected Bruins-Penguins Lineups
- Post Courier relief supplies arrive in drought- and earthquake-affected areas
- Girls Tennis: Collins, Chaussee named team MVPs – Brainerd Dispatch
- In Morbi, Prime Minister Modi says “need the hour” to identify all aspects of the tragedy | Latest India News