Meet Andrea Martnez, Mexico’s first female college football kicker

MEXICO CITY Andrea Martnez didn’t quite realize what she was getting into when she tried to score extra points for a Mexican college soccer team.

She thought maybe it was a position on a women’s team, or at least there would be other women on the roster. But when she won the spot, Martnez was told she would become the first woman to play college football among men in the nation’s top amateur division.

It wasn’t properly sized in the beginning because I didn’t even fully understand that I was going to be the first woman, Martnez admitted in an interview with The Associated Press. I thought there were more girls or even a women’s team.

Martnez, a law student at the National Autonomous University of Mxico (UNAM), has been playing football since she was twelve. She tried to play professionally in the Liga Femenil MX but didn’t make it.

She continued to play soccer at her school until a few months ago when Pumas CU, the UNAM soccer team, decided to hold tryouts for a place kicker.

Pumas’ kicker Andrea Martinez sings her team’s national anthem before a Liga Mayor football game against Aztecas in Mexico City on Oct. 8. Fernando Plain / AP

The decision I made was to try a new sport. Nothing else, just to get out there and see what it was all about, Martnez said. I was very happy when I heard the news that I was the selected girl.

Martnez, 21, said before playing football that she barely watched NFL games, but it helped that her brother was a fan of the sport.

She is one of many Mexicans who trade ftbol for football as American sport continues to take an interest in the country. According to the NFL office in Mexico, the sport has about 48 million fans in the country.

In the US, there are several women who have played place kickers in male teams. Liz Heaston was the first to do it in 1997 with the Willamette Bearcats in the NAIA. Ashley Martin was the first to score in an NCAA Division 1 game in 2001, when he played for Jacksonville State.

Martnez has her own dressing room, but does the rest of the work with the men of the team.

Living together is the same as with girls. But the way we live together, the way we talk to each other, the way we support each other, the jokes we make, it’s the same thing, Martnez said. I get along very well, I got to know them, not only in the gym, but also here on the field. There are 67 more siblings I have so far.

Pumas’ Andrea Martinez, behind center, tries an extra point during a Liga Mayor football game against Aztecas in Mexico City on October 8. Fernando Plain / AP

Since joining the team, Martnez has conducted approximately 80 interviews. Her face has appeared in the country’s major newspapers and has even taken up spaces on national television that Mexican college footballers rarely get.

While not her goal, Martnez has become a symbol of women’s empowerment in a country considered to be lagging behind in terms of inclusion. It’s no surprise that many girls ask for a photo next to her before and after the games.

There are little girls and boys who come to ask me for a picture or say really nice words to me, Martnez said. It’s the most satisfying thing I’ve ever felt, to realize that, maybe I inspire them a little bit.

Perhaps also unintentionally, Martnez’s story helps bring more NFL fans to Mexico.

Recently, in an interview with local media, Al Guido, the president of the San Francisco 49ers, said that coming to play a regular season game in November is part of a broader strategy to win over fans in the country.

We don’t want them to leave their ball behind, Guido said of football. We want them to throw ours too and have our logo on the chest.