Girls High School Tennis: Southern Section Playoff Results November 1

GIRL TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

SECTION 3

Matches with wild cards, Tuesday

A–Patriot at #1 Sage Hill, result not reported

Oxford Academy 9, Glendora 9 (Oxford Academy wins on games, 82-80)

Eastvale Roosevelt 15, Apple Valley 3

Chadwick 15, Rio Mesa 3

Saugus 10, Millikan 8

Torrance 14, La Serna 4

Esperanza 11, Hoover 7

Buckley 15, West Torrance 3

Vista Murrieta 13, Crean Lutheran 5

Agoura 10, Long Beach Poly 8

Rowland 9, Bonita 9 (Rowland wins on games, 69-64)

Flintridge Prep 11, Fullerton 7

South Pasadena 17, El Rancho 1

Northwood 13, Riverside North 5

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Wildcard A winner at Warren

Oxford Academy at Marymount

Eastvale Roosevelt at Redlands

Chadwick in Malibu

Saugus at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Torrance at Arroyo

Bishop Montgomery in Cerritos

Esperanza at #4 St. Margarets

Buckley at #3 Capistrano Valley

Vista Murrieta in Chino

Agoura in San Dimas

Sierra Canyon at Walnut

Rowland at Westminster La Quinta

Flintridge Prep in La Sallea

South Pasadena at Garden Grove

#2 Northwood at El Dorado

SECTION 4

Matches with wild cards, Tuesday

Oakwood 15, El Monte 3

Ridgecrest Burroughs 12, Nordhoff 6

St Joseph 10, Magnolia 8

La Quinta 16, Cathedral City 2

Quartz Hill 14, St Bonaventure 4

Norwalk 12, Indian Springs 6

Louisville 15, Highland 3

Upland 18, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0

Valley View 11, Yucaipa 7

Santa Barbara Providence 11, San Gabriel 7

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Oakwood at #1 Kippah

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Rim of the World

St. Joseph in Chaffey

La Quinta at Webb

Adelanto in Redlands East Valley

Quartz Hill at Maranatha

Arlington at Paloma Valley

Norwalk at #4 Ontario Christian

Northview at #3 Carpinteria

Xavier Prep at Serrano

Katella at Tahquitz

Louisville on Mayfair

Highland at Jurupa Valley

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century

Valley view at Coachella Valley

#2 Santa Barbara Providence in Downey

SECTION 5

Matches with wild cards, Tuesday

de Toledo 18, CAMS 0

Western Christian 12, Montclair 6

Academy for Academic Excellence 9, Thomas 9 (Academy for Academic Excellence wins on games, 77-73)

Knight 11, Garey 7

Cerritos Valley Christian 14, Los Amigos 4

Valley Creek 10, Lake View 8

Western 15, Ganesha 3

H–Twentynine Palms at Woodcrest Christian, result not reported

Colton 10, San Jacinto 8

Pasadena Marshall 9, Village Christian 9 (Marshall wins on games, 81-69)

Paramount 14, Workman 4

West Covina 10, Estancia 8

Hueneme 9, Bishop Diego 9 (Hueneme wins at games, 87-76)

Top 14, Carter 4

La Mirada 11, Miller 7

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

the Toledo at #1 California

Western Christian at Indio

Academy of Academic Excellence in Canyon Springs

Knight at Sierra Vista

Cerritos Valley Christian at Villanova Prep

Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Hills

Western at Schurr

Wildcard winner H on #4 Citrus Hill

Rancho Verde at #3 Segerstrom

Colton at Granite Hills

Pasadena Marshall at Milken

Paramount on Bolsa Grande

West Covina in Lancaster

Hueneme at Edgewood

Best in Nogales

La Mirada at #2 Hillcrest

COMMENTS: Round Two (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2pm; quarter-finals (Div. 1-5), November 7, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. championships, Nov. at Claremont Club

Related Topics: