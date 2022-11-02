Sports
Girls High School Tennis: Southern Section Playoff Results November 1
GIRL TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
SECTION 3
Matches with wild cards, Tuesday
A–Patriot at #1 Sage Hill, result not reported
Oxford Academy 9, Glendora 9 (Oxford Academy wins on games, 82-80)
Eastvale Roosevelt 15, Apple Valley 3
Chadwick 15, Rio Mesa 3
Saugus 10, Millikan 8
Torrance 14, La Serna 4
Esperanza 11, Hoover 7
Buckley 15, West Torrance 3
Vista Murrieta 13, Crean Lutheran 5
Agoura 10, Long Beach Poly 8
Rowland 9, Bonita 9 (Rowland wins on games, 69-64)
Flintridge Prep 11, Fullerton 7
South Pasadena 17, El Rancho 1
Northwood 13, Riverside North 5
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Wildcard A winner at Warren
Oxford Academy at Marymount
Eastvale Roosevelt at Redlands
Chadwick in Malibu
Saugus at Hacienda Heights Wilson
Torrance at Arroyo
Bishop Montgomery in Cerritos
Esperanza at #4 St. Margarets
Buckley at #3 Capistrano Valley
Vista Murrieta in Chino
Agoura in San Dimas
Sierra Canyon at Walnut
Rowland at Westminster La Quinta
Flintridge Prep in La Sallea
South Pasadena at Garden Grove
#2 Northwood at El Dorado
SECTION 4
Matches with wild cards, Tuesday
Oakwood 15, El Monte 3
Ridgecrest Burroughs 12, Nordhoff 6
St Joseph 10, Magnolia 8
La Quinta 16, Cathedral City 2
Quartz Hill 14, St Bonaventure 4
Norwalk 12, Indian Springs 6
Louisville 15, Highland 3
Upland 18, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0
Valley View 11, Yucaipa 7
Santa Barbara Providence 11, San Gabriel 7
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Oakwood at #1 Kippah
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Rim of the World
St. Joseph in Chaffey
La Quinta at Webb
Adelanto in Redlands East Valley
Quartz Hill at Maranatha
Arlington at Paloma Valley
Norwalk at #4 Ontario Christian
Northview at #3 Carpinteria
Xavier Prep at Serrano
Katella at Tahquitz
Louisville on Mayfair
Highland at Jurupa Valley
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century
Valley view at Coachella Valley
#2 Santa Barbara Providence in Downey
SECTION 5
Matches with wild cards, Tuesday
de Toledo 18, CAMS 0
Western Christian 12, Montclair 6
Academy for Academic Excellence 9, Thomas 9 (Academy for Academic Excellence wins on games, 77-73)
Knight 11, Garey 7
Cerritos Valley Christian 14, Los Amigos 4
Valley Creek 10, Lake View 8
Western 15, Ganesha 3
H–Twentynine Palms at Woodcrest Christian, result not reported
Colton 10, San Jacinto 8
Pasadena Marshall 9, Village Christian 9 (Marshall wins on games, 81-69)
Paramount 14, Workman 4
West Covina 10, Estancia 8
Hueneme 9, Bishop Diego 9 (Hueneme wins at games, 87-76)
Top 14, Carter 4
La Mirada 11, Miller 7
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
the Toledo at #1 California
Western Christian at Indio
Academy of Academic Excellence in Canyon Springs
Knight at Sierra Vista
Cerritos Valley Christian at Villanova Prep
Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Hills
Western at Schurr
Wildcard winner H on #4 Citrus Hill
Rancho Verde at #3 Segerstrom
Colton at Granite Hills
Pasadena Marshall at Milken
Paramount on Bolsa Grande
West Covina in Lancaster
Hueneme at Edgewood
Best in Nogales
La Mirada at #2 Hillcrest
COMMENTS: Round Two (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2pm; quarter-finals (Div. 1-5), November 7, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. championships, Nov. at Claremont Club
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2022-11-01/high-school-girls-tennis-southern-section-playoff-results-novermber-1
