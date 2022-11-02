Girls High School Tennis: Southern Section Playoff Results November 1





GIRL TENNIS SOUTHERN SECTION SECTION 3 Matches with wild cards, Tuesday A–Patriot at #1 Sage Hill, result not reported Oxford Academy 9, Glendora 9 (Oxford Academy wins on games, 82-80) Eastvale Roosevelt 15, Apple Valley 3 Chadwick 15, Rio Mesa 3 Saugus 10, Millikan 8 Torrance 14, La Serna 4 Esperanza 11, Hoover 7 Buckley 15, West Torrance 3 Vista Murrieta 13, Crean Lutheran 5 Agoura 10, Long Beach Poly 8 Rowland 9, Bonita 9 (Rowland wins on games, 69-64) Flintridge Prep 11, Fullerton 7 South Pasadena 17, El Rancho 1 Northwood 13, Riverside North 5 First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m. Wildcard A winner at Warren Oxford Academy at Marymount Eastvale Roosevelt at Redlands Chadwick in Malibu Saugus at Hacienda Heights Wilson Torrance at Arroyo Bishop Montgomery in Cerritos Esperanza at #4 St. Margarets Buckley at #3 Capistrano Valley Vista Murrieta in Chino Agoura in San Dimas Sierra Canyon at Walnut Rowland at Westminster La Quinta Flintridge Prep in La Sallea South Pasadena at Garden Grove #2 Northwood at El Dorado SECTION 4 Matches with wild cards, Tuesday Oakwood 15, El Monte 3 Ridgecrest Burroughs 12, Nordhoff 6 St Joseph 10, Magnolia 8 La Quinta 16, Cathedral City 2 Quartz Hill 14, St Bonaventure 4 Norwalk 12, Indian Springs 6 Louisville 15, Highland 3 Upland 18, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0 Valley View 11, Yucaipa 7 Santa Barbara Providence 11, San Gabriel 7 First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m. Oakwood at #1 Kippah Ridgecrest Burroughs at Rim of the World St. Joseph in Chaffey La Quinta at Webb Adelanto in Redlands East Valley Quartz Hill at Maranatha Arlington at Paloma Valley Norwalk at #4 Ontario Christian Northview at #3 Carpinteria Xavier Prep at Serrano Katella at Tahquitz Louisville on Mayfair Highland at Jurupa Valley Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century Valley view at Coachella Valley #2 Santa Barbara Providence in Downey SECTION 5 Matches with wild cards, Tuesday de Toledo 18, CAMS 0 Western Christian 12, Montclair 6 Academy for Academic Excellence 9, Thomas 9 (Academy for Academic Excellence wins on games, 77-73) Knight 11, Garey 7 Cerritos Valley Christian 14, Los Amigos 4 Valley Creek 10, Lake View 8 Western 15, Ganesha 3 H–Twentynine Palms at Woodcrest Christian, result not reported Colton 10, San Jacinto 8 Pasadena Marshall 9, Village Christian 9 (Marshall wins on games, 81-69) Paramount 14, Workman 4 West Covina 10, Estancia 8 Hueneme 9, Bishop Diego 9 (Hueneme wins at games, 87-76) Top 14, Carter 4 La Mirada 11, Miller 7 First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m. the Toledo at #1 California Western Christian at Indio Academy of Academic Excellence in Canyon Springs Knight at Sierra Vista Cerritos Valley Christian at Villanova Prep Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Hills Western at Schurr Wildcard winner H on #4 Citrus Hill Rancho Verde at #3 Segerstrom Colton at Granite Hills Pasadena Marshall at Milken Paramount on Bolsa Grande West Covina in Lancaster Hueneme at Edgewood Best in Nogales La Mirada at #2 Hillcrest COMMENTS: Round Two (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2pm; quarter-finals (Div. 1-5), November 7, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. championships, Nov. at Claremont Club

